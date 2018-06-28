Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:39 p.m.: warrant. Steven E. Lloyd, 36, 221 E. North St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:28 p.m.: criminal damaging. A wooden desk, valued at $50, and a seat cover, valued at $30, were reported damaged at a residence on North Walnut Street.

-2:45 p.m.: theft. Twenty-two various female household products, valued at $100, mouthwash, and seven other various household personal items, valued at $40, were reported stolen in the past from a residence on North Walnut Avenue.

-2:45 p.m.: theft. Two bike tires, valued at $50, multiple solar lights, valued at $50, and two bags of aluminum cans were reported stolen from a residence on Second Avenue.

-8:24 a.m.: contempt. Raymond J. Smith, 28, of Troy, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

June 21

-11:06 a.m.: telecommunications fraud. While applying for an internet loan an individual reported being scammed out of $400 with a Google gift card.

Crashes

Ralph E. Riddle, 85, 516 N. Ohio Ave., was cited with obedience to traffic control devises after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:01 p.m.

Riddle was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when he ran the red light and was struck by the southbound vehicle that had the green light and was turning left from Ohio Avenue onto state Route 47.

The other vehicle was driven by Jonnie A. Johnson, 71, 1300 University Drive.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:11 to 11:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-7:43 to 8:34 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-1:10 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to an alarm set by electrical issues at a residence.

WEDNESDAY

-3:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-12:05 to 9:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.