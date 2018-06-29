Police log

FRIDAY

-2:42 a.m.: warrant. Danny Bryant, 38, at large, was arrested at 125 W. Court St. for an out-of-county warrant.

THURSDAY

-10:45 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 317 Maple St.

-9:41 p.m.: theft. Theft and criminal trespassing was reported at the Dollar General Store, located at 166 W. Court St.

-8:56 p.m.: warrant. Matthew Padalino, 28, Port Jefferson, was arrested at 1577 E. Court St., Apt. B, for an outstanding warrant through the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to jail.

-8 p.m.: harassment. Telephone harassment was reported at 1577 E. Court St., Apt. F.

-5:20 p.m.: drugs. Claude Wagers, 41, Dayton, was arrested at 2050 Fair Road for possession of schedule I or II substances, as well as possession of criminal tools.

-1:42 p.m.: warrant. Jeffrey Epley, Jr., 43, 521 N. Wager Ave., was arrested on a warrant and for possession of drugs and criminal tools.

-1:34 p.m.: warrant. Aaron Case, 20, 826 N. Main Ave., was served a summons.

-3 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to the driver’s side door of a vehicle was reported at 1521 Michigan St.

WEDNESDAY

-5:20 p.m.: theft. An iPhone 6s was reported stolen at 329 Buckeye Ave.

MONDAY

-8 a.m.: theft. Medication was reported stolen at 2009 Wells Dr.

Crashes

Charles Castle, 36, 128 Pike St., was cited with a starting and backing violation following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 28, at 10:36 a.m.

Castle was parked on Pike Street, near 122 Pike St., facing westbound, when he reversed and failed to stop for the flat rock wall in front of 122 Pike St., striking and causing damage to the wall.

• No charges were filed following a one-vehicle collision with a pedestrian on Wednesday, June 27, at 3:17 p.m.

William Warner, Jr., 78, was traveling southwest on Riverside Drive, when a pedestrian, Sabriena Hilyard, 2, ran east into the roadway, and into the path of Warner’s vehicle, causing him to strike Sabriena. Warner then came to a stop. Sabriena was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Fire Department EMS.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:40 a.m.: fire. Crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of Highland Ave. on the report of a structure fire.

THURSDAY

-1:01 to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

