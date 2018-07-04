Police log

TUESDAY

-2 a.m.: assault. Katie A. Laine, 31, 348 Sunshine Dr., was arrested at 317 Folkerth Ave. for obstructing official business and assault.

MONDAY

-9 p.m.: warrant. Jason Kessler, 39, 1563 E. Court St., was arrested on an active warrant at Brooklyn Avenue and East Court Street.

SUNDAY

-10 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at 1527 E. Court St. A police investigation is pending.

-8 p.m.: burglary. Burglary and criminal damaging was reported at 328 Maple St.

-5:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damaging was reported at at Walmart, located at 2400 W. Michigan St.

-12 a.m.: theft. Theft of two bicycles was reported at 234 W. Court St.

FRIDAY

-6 p.m.: theft. A theft of two charcoal grills was reported at 624 Fourth Ave. The property was later recovered in a yard near the incident location.

Crashes

James Bettelon, 41, Piqua, was cited with a starting and stopping violation following a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:18 p.m.

Bettelon was parked in front of 1520 Sandlewood Pl., dropping off a passenger, when he stated he put the vehicle in park and believed he hit the brake, but hit the gas on accident, causing him to rear end a silver Chevy Impala, owned by Christian Retterer, which was parked in front of him.

• Angela Lee, 49, 480 Riverside Dr., was charged with an assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:12 p.m.

Lee was traveling eastbound on Court Street, approaching the intersection at Fourth Avenue, in the right lane of travel, when she struck a vehicle, driven by Lena Gunter, 88, which was stopped in traffic, eastbound, in the right lane of travel, on Court Street at Fourth Avenue.

Gunter was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Fire and Rescue EMS.

• A hit-skip crash is unsolved after a grey Ford Focus, owned by Brandon Roberts, 835 E. Parkwood St., was parked, unoccupied, in a spot at Tawawa Park, 1000 Tawawa Rd., on Sunday, at 4:57 p.m., when it was struck in an unknown manner by an unknown unit.

Lori Rice, 61, Piqua, was cited with a turning at an intersection violation following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, June 29, at 4:12 p.m.

Rice was traveling westbound on Michigan Street, when she made a lefthand turn onto the Interstate 75 southbound ramp and into the path of a vehicle, driven by Christopher Fisher, 40, 835 S. Ohio Ave., which was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street, in the outermost lane.

Fisher was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Fire EMS.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:06 a.m.: controlled burn. Crews responded to a controlled burn.

-1:14 to 7:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

MONDAY

-7:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one medical call.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.