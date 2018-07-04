Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:25 a.m.: loud music/party. Deputies responded to Country Concert, 7103 state Route 66, in Cynthian Township, on the report of a noise complaint.

TUESDAY

-10:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 11425 Bruns Road, in McLean Township, to investigate a complaint.

-10:29 p.m.: loud music/party. Deputies responded to 18389 Roettger Road, in Van Buren Township, on the report of loud music.

-10:20 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Kirkwood Road, in Orange Township, on the report of fireworks being set off.

-10:02 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies, along with Anna Police, Botkins Police, and Jackson Center Police, responded to 109 N. Mill St., in Dinsmore Township, to investigate a complaint.

-6:38 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 15215 county Road 25A, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a burglary past-committed.

-6:11 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to 15330 Fort Loramie-Swanders Road, in Franklin Township, on the report of harassing behavior.

-2:35 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to 10944 Commanche Drive, in Washington Township, on the report of an assault past-occurred.

MONDAY

-11:56 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to 208 W. Main St. on the report of someone knocking on back door.

-9:41 p.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies responded to 3325 Kuther Road, in Washington Township, on the report of a hit-and-run.

-9:15 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 6464 Houston Road, in Loramie Township, on the report of a missing gaming system.

-3:07 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to 18587 Reineke Schipper Road, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a suspicious person.

SUNDAY

-9:40 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road, in Clinton Township, on the report of a group of people walking down the road with flashlights while a car followed them.

-7:54 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to 202 N. Linden St., in Jackson Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-6:34 p.m.: open door. Deputies responded to Fairlawn High School, 18800 Johnston Road, in Perry Township, on the report of a door appearing to be ripped off its hinges.

-2:22 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to 3300 Loramie Washington Road, in Washington Township, on the report of a stolen vehicle.

-12:37 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to 114 Redbud Circle, in Jackson Township, on the report of phone harassment.

-9:49 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to Camp Qtokee, 2686 state Route 29, in Franklin Township, on the report of vandalism damage to vehicles from fireworks.

-3:10 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to Lock Two Road at Sidney-Freyburg Road, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

SATURDAY

-11:03 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to Wells Road at Wenger Road, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-8:11 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to 10410 Wells Road, in Van Buren Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-2:45 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to 16414 Easy Ave., in Van Buren Township, on the report of stolen money and medications.

-1:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Speedway, at 607 E. Main St., on the report of a property damage crash.

-7:11 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 10467 Hathaway Road, in Washington Township, to investigate a complaint.

-2:44 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to 19355 state Route 47, in Salem Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-12:27 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to Wilson Health, at 915 Michigan St., on the report of a suspicious person.

FRIDAY

-6:19 p.m.: sex offense. Deputies responded to 4129 Childrens Home Road, in Orange Township, on the report of a sex offense.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:25 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to East State Street at North Sycamore Street, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of a suspicious person.

MONDAY

-7:21 p.m.: harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to 301 N. Main St., in Jackson Township, on the report of threats or harassment.

-11:47 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of West Pike Street, in Jackson Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-11:02 a.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police responded to 1003 S. Main St., in Jackson Township, to investigate a complaint.

-9:36 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire Department and Police responded to 66 S. Main St., in McLean Township, on the report of carbon monoxide.

-8:56 a.m.: forgery. Jackson Center Police responded to 213 E. Pike St., in Jackson Township, on the report of a bad check.

-7:17 a.m.: sign/signal problems. Jackson Center Police responded to state Route 65 at the railroad crossing, in Jackson Township, on the report of the railroad signals being activated, but no train on the tracks.

SATURDAY

-10:03 p.m.: fireworks. Deputies responded to 11535 Eilerman Road, in McLean Township, on the report of someone shooting off fireworks toward houses.

-6:30 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police responded to 12440 state Route 362, in McLean Township, on the report of a suspicious person.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:02 a.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire Department, and Deputies were dispatched to Miami River Road at River Road, in Orange Township.

-9:13 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Chief, Van Buren Fire, and Minster Life Squad was dispatched to the 13000 block of Luthman Road, in Van Buren Township.

-6:43 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire was dispatched to the 5000 block of Knoop Johnston Road, in Perry Township.

-12:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road, in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-9:42 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Knoop Johnston Road, in Perry Township.

-9:27 p.m.: crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Houstin Fire, and Deputies were dispatched to Johns Road at state Route 66, in Loramie Township.

MONDAY

-6:04 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department was dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29, in Perry Township.

-6:04 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Dormire Road, in Green Township.

-10:06 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 29, in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:05 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of Schenk Road, in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-10:16 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Knoop Johnston Road, in Perry Township.

-8:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Sidney-Freyburg Road, in Franklin Township.

-7:46 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department, Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire Department, Houston Fire Department, Minster Fire Department, Versailles Fire Department, and Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Patterson Halpin Road, in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:31 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29, in Perry Township.

-4:55 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Fire Department, Perry Port Salem Rescue, and Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Pasco Montra Road at state Route 119, in Jackson Township.

-1:23 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street, in Dinsmore Township.

-6:48 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of Stoker Road, in Washington Township.

-4:43 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road, in Green Township.

-4:20 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 9000 block of Cisco Road, in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:34 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department was dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29, in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-11:52 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Police, and Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 60 block of Greenback Road, in McLean Township.

-8:51 p.m.: fire. Anna Police and Fire Department was dispatched near exit 99 on Interstate 75 North, in Franklin Township.

-6:22 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road, in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:43 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of Monterey Drive, in McLean Township.

-7:01 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 22000 block of Wise Road, in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-11:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of South Mill Street, in Dinsmore Township.

-9:19 p.m.: fire. Houston Fire Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 66, in Loramie Township, on the report of a fire in the area putting out a lot of black smoke.

-5:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire Department, and CareFlight was dispatched to the 6000 block of Jackson Road, in Perry Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

