Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-1:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-12:42 p.m.: larceny. Deputies investigated a report of a stolen cell phone, identification card and credit card at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-12:42 p.m.: larceny. Deputies investigated a report of a stolen cell phone at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-10:19 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of a broken windshield at 14444 Charm Hill Drive in Orange Township.

-8:19 a.m.: livestock on roadway. Deputies received a call about 10 goats on the road in the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-7:47 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies are investigating the theft of a van from a residence at 10370 Wones Road in Salem Township.

-1:31 a.m.: drugs. Deputies are investigating a report of drugs.

-12:51 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that people were throwing eggs at cars driving on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-12:48 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of vandalism where a person broke out car windows and took the keys at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-12:37 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of people breaking windows and throwing propane tanks around at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-12:33 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight just east of the tunnel at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

SATURDAY

-4:47 p.m.: lost property. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police investigated a report of a missing cell phone.

-2:13 p.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies investigated a report that someone struck a mailbox and phone box at 5236 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:38 a.m.: domestic trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township for a fight.

FRIDAY

-11:55 p.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating the theft of a cooler, a chair and T-shirt at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-9:28 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated a complaint of a black car in the 300 block of Vera Street in Cynthian Township.

-9:09 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to a fight at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-8:03 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to a fight at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-7:40 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to a fight at 7103 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-10:39 p.m.: harassment. Fort Loramie Police investigated a report of kids making inappropriate comments at the playground at 11070 State Route 362 at Lake Loramie State Park Campground.

-7:43 a.m.: domestic trouble. Botkins Police investigated a report of domestic trouble.

FRIDAY

-4:16 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police investigated a property damage crash at Botkins and Kentner roads in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-8:06 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire were dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-7:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Anna Police, Sidney Medics and Sidney Fire were dispatched to the 200 block of Meadowview Lane in Dinsmore Township.

-7:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:02 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire was dispatched to a side ditch on fire in multiple places before the county line in the 21000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township.

-2:32 p.m.: fire. Anna, Lockington, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments, along with Sidney Medics were dispatched to a shed fire at 14255 Fawndale Drive in Orange Township.

10:58 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire was dispatched for mutual aid at 721 W. Canal St., Ansonia, in Darke County.

-4:45 a.m.: fire. Anna, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments were dispatched to 2901 Fair Road on a report of smoke and sparks coming from the lights.

-3:10 a.m.: medical. Assistance was provided in the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-3:08 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-11:32 p.m.: medical. Assistance was provided in the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-9:39 p.m.: medical. Deputies assisted medical personnel in the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-9:02 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

-6:34 p.m.: medical. Deputies assisted medical personnel in the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-6:07 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to 12238 Short Drive in McLean Township for a smoke detector alarm.

-5:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to Cemetery and Southland roads in Auglaize County.

-3:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on a report of a vehicle going into a bean field.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.