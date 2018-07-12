Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:31 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 5963 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of neighbor trouble.

-1:02 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 5880 State Route 29 unit 14 in Perry Township on the report a power box was hit and damaged.

-12:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about possible check fraud at 19374 Linker Road in Jackson Township.

-11:22 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 15300 State Route 119 in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:59 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 9300 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek on the report two suspicious men were walking down the road yelling.

-6:45 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at 10080 Oakbrook Drive in Salem Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:37 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the Jackson Center swimming pool on the report of a suspicious person.

-3:54 p.m.: theft. Deputies investigated a complaint that the caller’s cooler and phone was stolen during the Country Concert weekend.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12900 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-10:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Diamond Drive in Anna.

-9:20 a.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 13300 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township.

-2:36 a.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire and Deputies responded to the 19000 block of May Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a strong smell of smoke in the area.

-12:36 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

