Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-6:47 a.m.:larceny. Deputies are investigating a possible identity theft case at 2901 Fair Road in Clinton Township.
SATURDAY
-9:28 p.m.: fight. Deputies are investigating a report of a fire in the 3000 block of River Road in Orange Township.
-3:50 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Sidney Medics and Sidney Fire were dispatched to Kuther and Millcreek roads in Clinton Township for a motorcycle crash.
-10:49 a.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating the theft of mail from the mailbox at 12502 State Route 362, Unit 50, in McLean Township.
-10:34 a.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating the theft of a four-wheeler stolen between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday from 11611 Ailes Road.
FRIDAY
-9:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Port Jefferson Road in Clinton Township for a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-2:20 p.m.: medical. Anna rescue was dispatched to the99 mile marker on northbound Interstate 75 in Franklin Township.
-11:24 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Montrey Drive in McLean Township.
SATURDAY
-8:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.
-7:53 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in McLean Township.
-5:49 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire was dispatched to the 3000 block of Russia Road in Loramie Township fro a field fire.
-11:30a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 201 E. Pike St. in Jackson Township, for a smoldering bush near a gas main.
-8:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Maplewood Fire were dispatched to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.
-12:46 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of state Route 705 in McLean Township.
FRIDAY
-11:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.
-7:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.
-5:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 13000 block of Ailes Road in Franklin Township.
-4:28 p.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire and CareFlight were dispatched to a motorcycle crash in the 10000 block of County Road 59 in Logan County.
-4 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and deputies were dispatched to Baker and Herring roads in Salem Township.
-3:02 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 4000 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.