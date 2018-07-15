Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-6:47 a.m.:larceny. Deputies are investigating a possible identity theft case at 2901 Fair Road in Clinton Township.

SATURDAY

-9:28 p.m.: fight. Deputies are investigating a report of a fire in the 3000 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-3:50 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Sidney Medics and Sidney Fire were dispatched to Kuther and Millcreek roads in Clinton Township for a motorcycle crash.

-10:49 a.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating the theft of mail from the mailbox at 12502 State Route 362, Unit 50, in McLean Township.

-10:34 a.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating the theft of a four-wheeler stolen between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday from 11611 Ailes Road.

FRIDAY

-9:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Port Jefferson Road in Clinton Township for a motorcycle crash with injuries.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:20 p.m.: medical. Anna rescue was dispatched to the99 mile marker on northbound Interstate 75 in Franklin Township.

-11:24 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Montrey Drive in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-8:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-7:53 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

-5:49 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire was dispatched to the 3000 block of Russia Road in Loramie Township fro a field fire.

-11:30a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to 201 E. Pike St. in Jackson Township, for a smoldering bush near a gas main.

-8:38 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Maplewood Fire were dispatched to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-12:46 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of state Route 705 in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-11:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-7:10 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.

-5:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 13000 block of Ailes Road in Franklin Township.

-4:28 p.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire and CareFlight were dispatched to a motorcycle crash in the 10000 block of County Road 59 in Logan County.

-4 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and deputies were dispatched to Baker and Herring roads in Salem Township.

-3:02 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 4000 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

