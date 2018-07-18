Police log

TUESDAY

-9:39 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident.

-9:11 p.m.: theft. A 1997 gray Mazda was reportedly broken into and a speaker box containing two 12-inch speakers, valued at $170, was reported stolen. Also, mirrors were broken off the vehicle and some were painted black. The damage is set at $500.

-8:03 p.m.: warrant. Morgan N. Napier, 23, at large was arrested on an active warrant.

-6:17 p.m.: warrant. William J. Russell, 44, 413 E. Poplar St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:13 p.m.: criminal damaging. A 2011 black Cadillac was reportedly was egged. The damage amount is set at $500.

-10:15 a.m: driving under FRA suspension. Gary L. Drew, 30, 826 Fulton Drive, was arrested for driving under FRA (financial responsibility law) suspension.

SUNDAY

-6:59 p.m.: theft. Christine E. Tamplin, 36, of Maplewood, was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $28.15.

Crashes

James T. Roderick, 29, 1121 Riverbend Blvd., was cited with obedience to traffic device after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:54 a.m.

Roderick was traveling northbound on Main Street at the intersections of Poplar Street when he ran the red light and struck the eastbound vehicle on Poplar Street that was driven by Rylie L. Edwards, 18, of Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:09 to 8:42 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-7:26 p.m.: natural gas. Crews responded to 742 Country Side Lane on a natural gas call.

-3:19 to 9:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

