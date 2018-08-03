Police log

FRIDAY

-2:55 a.m.: criminal damaging. The windshield and hood on a 2010 Silver Chevrolet were reportedly damaged while parked in the 2300 block of Wapakoneta Avenue. The total amount of the damage is set at $500.

THURSDAY

-5:57 p.m.: violate protection order. Jeremy David Allen Shoe, 37, 615 East Ave., was arrested for violating a protection order.

-3:45 p.m.: criminal damaging. A door on a white 2014 Ram Truck was reportedly damaged the previous night while parked in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue. The damage is set at $500.

-3:36 p.m.: found property. A camouflage wallet containing an Ohio driver’s license, Ohio Direction Card and an ID card were found at the Post Office on North Ohio Avenue and was turned into the police department.

-2:49 p.m.: criminal damaging. A business on Michigan Street reported someone known wrote his name into the freshly poured concrete at the location. The damage is set at $200.

-1:31 p.m.: warrant. Mary Murray, 34, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:49 a.m.: warrant. James H. Moses, 45, 1334 Logan Court, was arrested on a warrant

-8:43 a.m.: warrant. Seth Jordan Thornton, 20, of Saint Paris, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Crashes

Andrea F. Russell, 25, 506 ½ S. West Ave., was cited for non-compliance after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Russell was beginning to back out of a parking spot in the parking lot of business on Michigan Street when another vehicle that was also backing out of a parking spot hit Russell’s vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by Delbert M. Yoho, 91, 221 Hall Ave.

• Mackenzy Robinson, 16, of Sidney, was cited with stop and yield sign after a two vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:48 a.m.

Robinson had been stopped at the stop sign on Good Street at the intersection of St. Marys Avenue when she began to travel forward eastbound through the intersection and did not see and struck the passenger’s side of the southbound vehicle on St. Marys Avenue that was driven by Nancy Gibbs, 69, 9380 Kuther Road.

• Bobby Canup II, 29, of Huber Heights, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:18 a.m.

Canup was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle at the traffic light in front of him at Folkerth Avenue driven by Cody K. Gump, 19, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:46 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to the report of a possible vehicle fire; nothing was found.

THURSDAY

-6:51 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a gas leak in a yard.

-2:46 to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:46 to 2:46 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

