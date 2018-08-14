Sheriff”s log

TUESDAY

-7:39 a.m.: larceny. Deputies investigated the theft of something from a residence in the 1300 block of Stephens Road in Clinton Township. Deputies discovered nothing was taken.

MONDAY

-9:07 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to an identity theft report at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-8:08 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 5645 Short Road in Cynthian Township on the report of telephone harassment.

-5:42 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a suspicious car is sitting back by an old barn.

FRIDAY

-8:10 p.m.: resisting arrest. Cody W. Jones, 23, 5150 Roeth Road, Houston, was charged with resisting arrest and assault following an incident at the Rivers Edge Bar, 1455 Riverside Drive, Sidney. He allegedly took two pizzas into the business and when he was asked to leave became belligerent. He left and then returned to the bar when deputies arrived. A deputy arrested Jones and as the and allegedly assaulted a person at the bar. As the deputy was placing handcuffs on Jones he kept pulling his right arm away. Jones allegedly brought his arm back and hit the deputy with his elbow. Jones reportedly got out of the deputy’s grip and started running from the scene. He was tased by another deputy and placed in handcuffs. Sidney medics examined both Jones, the deputy and another person. Jones was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Village log

MONDAY

-2:46 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 307 W. Pike St. in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-11 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to West Lynn Street at Roth Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious person.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:27 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 6000 block of Main Street in Perry Township.

-8:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Street in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-7:24 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 60 block of Eastview Drive in McLean Township.

-7:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

SUNDAY

-8:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:16 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10800 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.