Police log

MONDAY

-4:51 p.m.: theft. A theft of $100 was reported at an organization on East Parkwood Drive.

-4:30 p.m.: theft. Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of two grey iPhones, one valued at $1,199, and the other valued at $849.

-12:13 p.m.: theft. A white and purple girls World Wind Witness bike, valued at $160, was reported stolen from the back yard of 1226 Garfield Ave.

-11:48 a.m.: warrant. Andre T. Thomas, 35, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:47 a.m.: warrant. Benjamin Ross Fahnestock, 28, 320 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-8:02 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two tires, valued at $600, on a 2007 Ford were reported slashed the previous night while parked in the 200 block of Queen Street

-7:25 a.m.: theft. A black iPad, valued at $600, was reported stolen from 400 Folkerth Ave.

SUNDAY

-11:39 p.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.

-9:36 p.m.: theft. A DK bike, valued at $100, was reported stolen from 605 S. Ohio Ave.

-8:36 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating a menacing report about threats made.

-3:15 p.m.: theft. A business on Michigan Street reported the past theft of $40.

-11:35 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two Douglas tires and one Goodyear tire, total value amount of $350, on a black 2007 Chevrolet were reported damaged while parked in the 200 block of South West Avenue. The wheel’s lug nuts were also reportedly tampered with.

-9:39 p.m.: theft. Two iPhone 7 cellphones, a Fifth Third bank card and an Ohio driver’s license were reported stolen from a 2006 Ford that was parked in the 1300 block of Shroyer Drive.

-6:33 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating a report that a juvenile left the residence without permission.

-4:02 a.m.: criminal trespass. Lucas M. Fitzgerald, 27, 403 Michigan St., was arrested for criminal trespass, criminal damaging and theft.

-2:32 a.m.: driving under the influence. Brandon J. Houck, 37, 5952 State Route 29 East, was arrested for OVI, drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-2:12 a.m.: domestic violence. Brittany Nicole Fleming, 27, and Russell Eugene Fleming Jr., 32, both of Greenville, were arrested for domestic violence.

-1:14 a.m.: OVI. Valerie Cartwright, 39, 433 E. Poplar St., was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-11:59 p.m.: domestic violence. Chloe Michelle Hunter, 23, 815 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. I, was arrested for domestic violence.

-10:31 p.m.: theft. Police responded to the report of the theft of a Sanyo TV, valued at $150, from 505 N. Main Ave.

-8:44 p.m.: unauthorized use of a vehicle. A juvenile was arrested for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

-8:24 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile was arrested for being unruly.

-6:17 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a theft complaint.

-1:27 a.m.: failure to comply. Dakota Anna Lee Kitchen, 20, at large, was arrested for failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, endangering children, OVI and drug abuse.

-12:37 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Rodney Alvin Land, 39, was arrested for disorderly conduct, drug abuse and resisting arrest.

-12:10 a.m.: domestic violence. Heather Renee Opperman, 43, 215 Franklin Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

FRIDAY

-7:37 p.m.: theft. The theft of a yard ornament, valued at $400, from a property at 105 N. Walnut Ave. was reported to the police.

-1:10 p.m.: drug abuse. Aaron Joseph White, 44, of Youngstown, was arrested for drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia.

-11 a.m.: criminal trespass. Ralph M. Turner, 31, at large, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

-9:06 a.m.: warrant. Jeff E. Lee, 36, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Mindy N. Curry, 26, 621 St. Marys Ave., was cited with turn at intersection following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 8:12 p.m.

Curry was traveling westbound on Michigan Street approaching the intersection of Highland Avenue when she made an improper left turn to go southbound onto Highland Avenue and struck the vehicle driven by Katelyn N. Burden, 16, of Sidney, that was stopped at the stop sign on Highland Avenue.

• Brandon J. Houck, 37, 5952 State Route 29 East, was cited with failure to control after one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:32 a.m.

Houck was facing the east when leaving the parking lot of 533 N. Vandemark Road and then continued east onto the roadway, but then went off the road and struck the west side of 500 N. Vandemark Road Apt. 5, causing structural damage to the building.

• Jeffrey J. Billiel, 73, 17047 Dingman Slagle Road, was cited with right of way at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:53 p.m.

Billiel was headed northbound on Clinton Avenue at the stop sign at the intersection of Johnston Drive and then proceeded through the intersection when he struck the westbound vehicle driven by Diane M. Bender, 71, 693 Norwood Drive, on Johnston Drive, which had the right of way.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:56 to 10:23 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-11:23 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-8:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters conducted an investigation of a smoke detector.

-1:50 a.m. to 11:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-3:24 a.m.: false alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

SUNDAY

-5:22 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters responded to a false carbon monoxide alarm set off by bad batteries.

-2:43 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to the report of a car crash into a structure.

-12:39 a.m. to 8:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-6:34 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm at 564 For Cross Trail.

-4:27 a.m. to 7:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine medical calls.

FRIDAY

-6:08 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-12:59 p.m.: mutual aid. Medics responded for the mutual aid of a automobile crash. The call was cancelled en route.

-7:57 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight medical calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

