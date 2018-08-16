Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:47 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a crash into a fence.

WEDNESDAY

-8:49 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 323 N. Lane St. in Salem Township on the report the front door of the residence had been kicked in.

-6:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 10803 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:47 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police responded to Anna Elementary School on North Pike Street on the report of a crash.

WEDNESDAY

-3:42 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at the Jackson Center School on South Linden Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:23 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11100 block of state Route 29 in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:41 a.m.: crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to mile-marker 103 on Interstate 75 south on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-6:26 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:48 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

