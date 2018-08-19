Village log
FRIDAY
-11:31 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police is investigating a report of vandalism at 103 N. Linden St. in Anna.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-11:29 am.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.
-9:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in Anna.
-7:54 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.
SATURDAY
-4:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 17000 block of Montra Road in Jackson Township.
-12:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.
FRIDAY
-8:31 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Rosewood Fire were dispatched to the 2000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.
-3:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 98 mile marker of Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.