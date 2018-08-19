Village log

FRIDAY

-11:31 p.m.: vandalism. Anna Police is investigating a report of vandalism at 103 N. Linden St. in Anna.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-11:29 am.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-9:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in Anna.

-7:54 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

SATURDAY

-4:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 17000 block of Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-12:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-8:31 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Rosewood Fire were dispatched to the 2000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-3:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 98 mile marker of Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

