Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:11 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a breaking and entering report that includes a damaged door frame at a business on North Vandemark Road. The cost of the damage is set at $200.

-2:10 a.m.: warrant. Jeremiah L. Shannon, 21, of Gallipolis, was arrested for domestic violence and on an outstanding warrant.

TUESDAY

-8:18 to 8:22 p.m.: warrant. Tariq F. Vining, 21, at large, was arrested on an active warrant for resisting arrest and obstructing official business and also was charged with burglary.

-6:45 p.m.: domestic violence. A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence.

-12:12 p.m.: criminal damaging. The driver and passenger’s side of a 2002 silver Honda were reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $1,000.

MONDAY

-7:23 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of South Wagner Avenue in which a front door knob, valued at $20, a side door frame, valued at $10, and a key lock box, valued at $40, were reportedly damaged.

Aug. 14

-3:28 p.m.: theft. Josh Randall Roe, 31, 16980 McCloskey School Road, was arrested for theft after a business on Wapakoneta Avenue reported the theft of a Power Bank BT speaker, valued at $15, a color light-up cube, valued at $10, and a set of Billboard wireless headphones, valued at $10, were reported stolen.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:45 p.m.

Kayde E. Gustin, 20, of Saint Paris, was operating a front-end construction loader southbound on South Vandemark Road in a passing zone and when another southbound vehicle on South Vandemark Road went to pass, Gustin turned left into a construction exit/entrance area and struck the side of the other vehicle that was driven by Paul D. Kindig, 18, 3345 Seven Point Court.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

-3:33 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation; nothing was found.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

