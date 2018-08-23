Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-4:17 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park on state Route 29 in Perry Township on the report a suspicious male kept walking back and forth.

-1:46 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an alleged assault.

WEDNESDAY

-11:24 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 5860 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of several theft incidents.

-11:01 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious car at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

-6:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a possible scam complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-4 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

MONDAY

-11 p.m.: domestic violence. Kristopher K. Dershem, 31, 134 E. Main St., Russia, was arrested for domestic violence.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:37 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to a vandalism report at the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-2:12 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to 102 W. Walnut St. in Dinsmore Township on a report of loud music.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:01 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-8:25 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17700 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.