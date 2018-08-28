Police log

TUESDAY

-1:46 a.m.: contempt. Joseph M. Teasley, 40, 342 Maple St., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-1:11 a.m.: assault. Brittany M. VanHorn, 27, 2743 Kristy Way, was arrested for assault.

MONDAY

-8:27 p.m.: warrant. Jeremiah D. Wilson, 39, 806 S. Main Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:30 p.m.: theft. A warrant was issued for the suspected thief of a Sony PlayStation 4, valued at $150, and four PlayStation 4 games, valued at $30.

SUNDAY

-9:18 p.m.: theft. The theft of a safe, valued at $200, containing 115 prescription doses of Xtampza (Oxycodone) pain medication, 20 Tenzapine muscle relaxers, valued at $100, and 20 Celebrate muscle relaxers, valued at $100, from 332 N. West Ave. was reported to the police.

-8:33 p.m.: theft. The theft of a grey garage door opener, valued at $15, from a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen while parked in the 100 block of East Bennett Street.

-7:56 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was charge for being unruly.

-7:50 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a theft report of a black tri-fold wallet containing a several bank cards, a driver’s license, two medical cards, a military ID and $200 while at a business on Michigan Street .

-7:43 p.m.: theft. A bike was reported stolen from the 800 block of St. Mary’s Road.

-6:13 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police are investigating a report of that an unruly juvenile is missing.

-12:14 p.m.: criminal mischief. Vehicles parked in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street were reportedly egged during the previous night.

-2:24 a.m.: burglary. The theft of a PlayStation 4, valued at $200, and a red PlayStation 4 controller, valued at $49.96, were reported stolen during the burglary of a residence at 656 N. Ohio Ave.

SATURDAY

-10:58 p.m.: obstructing official business. Shawn Neumeier, 41, 547 Campbell Road, was arrested for obstructing official business, resisting arrest and for violating the city drug abuse code.

-5 p.m.: warrant. Matthew Padalino, 29, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:38 p.m.: found property. A drone, valued at $100, was found in the driveway of 1218 Taft St. and was turned into the police department.

FRIDAY

-4:21 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Ronnie J. Scholl, 39, 916 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on a grand jury warrant.

-4:15 p.m.: warrant. Rendall A. Vaughn, 30, at large, was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:04 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in which a 46-inch flat scree Mitsubishi TV, valued at $400, was stolen from 544 Michigan St.

-2:11 p.m.: littering. Police are investigating the report that trash was dumped in the 100 block of the park on East Clay Street.

-1:17 p.m.: theft. A past theft of three DVD movies and a DP&L bill was reported stolen from 718 Oak Ave.

-11:55 a.m.: theft. The theft of an Estate Design electric fireplace, valued at $500, two 55-inch black Vizio TVs, valued at a total of $1,200, and a woman’s gold diamond pedant necklace, valued at $600, was reported stolen from 1838 Daniel Place.

-9:03 a.m.: theft. Two bicycles, valued at $25, were reported stolen from the back yard of 630 Second Ave.

-8:37 a.m.: warrant. Amellio D. Rice, 29, 861 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Aug. 21

-3:55 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating the report of the theft an air fryer, valued at $80, and a grey plastic tote, valued at $15, from 312 S. Wilkinson Ave.

Crashes

Tomas Ulibarri, 75, 1278 Kurther Road, was cited with failure to control following a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:51 p.m.

Ulibarri was traveling northbound on Lester Avenue when he attempted to turn west onto Howard Street while reading paperwork from a store, and then he went off the roadway to the left and struck a fire hydrant and street sign before pulling back onto the roadway.

• Amy Jackson, 33, 8021 Houston Road, was cited with improper backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:57 p.m.

Jackson was stopped facing the west at the traffic light on Fair Road at South Vandemark Road when she backed up to try to give a semitrailer room that trying to turn onto Fair Road from Vandemark Road but did not have enough space to complete the turn. When Jackson backed up she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle behind her that was driven by Samantha Lewis, 25, of Tipp City.

• Gary E. Bonnoront, 69, 332 E. Edgewood St., was cited with stopping after an accident after a two vehicle crash on Friday at 9:38 p.m.

Bonnoront was parked in the Sidney High School parking lot on Campbell Road when a witness observed Bonnoront’s vehicle strike another parked vehicle in lot that is owned by Douglas N. Armstrong, 17653 Sharp Road, and then leave the scene. The witness said Bonnoront’s vehicle’s passenger’s door struck the front driver’s side fender of Armstrong’s vehicle when attempting to turn right out of the parking spot.

According to the police report, when police later spoke to Bonnoront, he admitted to hitting something, and said he felt the car rock and saw the damage but did not report it. The police report notes the damage matched the description given.

• Lorrie D. Pellman, 21, 1407 N. Main Ave., was cited with turning at intersection after a three-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:37 a.m.

Pellman was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street in the left turn lane when she turned left in front two the westbound vehicles on Michigan Street in the intersection of Folkerth Avenue. When she tuned she caused a collision with the westbound vehicle in the left lane driven by Joey D. Beckett, 50, of Brookville, and the westbound vehicle in the right lane driven by Keah H. Mullins, 25, 715 N. Main Ave., which both struck the right side of Pellman’s vehicle.

Pellman then left the scene but was located and cited later.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:51 to 11:16 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-3:55 a.m. to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

SUNDAY

-8:10 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-5:12 a.m. to 9:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SATURDAY

-8:03 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to conduct a service call.

-1:47 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-1:04 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-5:39 a.m. to 8:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:35 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm caused by a faulty smoke detector.

-7:55 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters responded for mutual aid to Lockington Fire on the report of a barn fire at 13600 Kirkwood Road.

-6:36 p.m.: standby. Medics were on standby at the Sidney High School football game.

-3:41 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation; nothing was found.

-3:04 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation. The fire was not in compliance with city code.

-7:02 a.m. to 10:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

