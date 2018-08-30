Police log

THURSDAY

-12:32 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Newell Fredrick Williams, 34, at large, was arrested for two counts of receiving stolen property and possessing drugs.

WEDNESDAY

-6:27 p.m.: domestic violence. Payton L. Engle, 19, 520 Culvert St., was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.

-6:22 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Samsung Galaxy cellphone, valued at $100, was reported stolen.

-1:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. Two safety railings at a residence on Walnut Avenue was reported damaged.

-11:34 a.m.: identity theft. A female reported someone is using her personal information.

-8:15 a.m.: warrant. Angel M. Grimes, 37, of Wapkoneta, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:05 a.m.: domestic violence. Jarvis D. Fails, 26, 532 S. Miami Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

Crashes

Emma S. Leasure, 72, 660 Doorley Road, was cited with right of way on a sidewalk following a crash with a pedstrain on Wedneday at 8:39 p.m.

Leasure was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue attempting to turn eastbound onto East Court Street when she struck pedestrian Debra A. Graziano, 63, 1321 Park St., who was walking southound in the marked crosswalk on East Court Street.

• Justin Bey, 22, 537 Amelia Court., was cited with stopping after accident following a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:22 a.m.

Bey was traveling southbound on Parkwood Street and when a tire on his vehicle blew out and cause the vehicle to leave the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and then travel through the yard of 405 Meredith Court before exiting and going back onto the road.

• No one was cited after a crash on Wednesday at 4:10 a.m.

Larry E. Parmer, 51, of Bellefontaine, was traveling eastbound on West Court Street when his truck his the guardrail, damaging the vehicle and guardrail. Parmer told police the vehicle’s left tire had an mechanical issue causing the truck to pull into the guardrail. Police could not find evidence refuting the driver’s claim.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:01 p.m.: good intent. Crews conducted a good intents call.

-12:10 to 9:06 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

WEDNESDAY

-1:13 to 10:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls. One call was not needed upon the squad’s arrival.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

