Police log

TUESDAY

-2:09 a.m.: warrant. Roger D. Case, 51, 215 Belmont St., was served a summons.

MONDAY

-11:41 p.m.: warrant. Kathy Lee Annette Wehner, 20, of Troy, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

-4:29 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Justin D. Bey, 22, 537 Amelia Court, and Amanda M. Williams, 34, of Wapakoneta, were both arrested for trafficking drugs. Williams was also charged with tampering with evidence.

-4:19 p.m.: criminal trespass. The criminal trespassing of a juvenile at a residence in the 300 block of Linden Avenue was reported to the police.

-3:41 p.m.: found property. A set of keys belonging to a 2016 Ford Focus were found and dropped off at the police department.

-1:33 p.m.: possession of drugs. Carl Thomas Crawford, 23, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant and for the possession of drugs.

-6:54 a.m.: criminal damaging. Motel 6 on Michigan Street reported someone known jumped through and damaged a closed window to a room on the second floor. The cost of the damage is set at $100.

SUNDAY

-11:14 p.m.: physical control of a vehicle. William Henry Howell, 42, 1491 E. Court St., Apt. A, was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

-6:45 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a black 9mm Ruger handgun, valued at $250, was reported stolen from 826 N. Main Ave.

-2:10 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Yamaha Four Stroke dirt bike, valued at $2,000, and a black Mafia bicycle, valued at $225, were reported stolen from 980 N. Wagner Ave.

-11:09 a.m.: theft. Greg Edmund Johnson Jr., was arrested for theft after Shoe Sensation on Michigan Street reported the theft of a pair of white Nike shoes, valued at $60.

-1:14 a.m.: driving under the influence. Margaret M. Rickey, 55, 500 N. Vandemark Road, Unit 49, was arrested for OVI.

SATURDAY

-9:32 p.m.: OVI. Lisa Marie Joslyn, 39, 215 ½ E. North St., was arrested for OVI.

-6:59 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence.

-9:26 a..: lost property. A black wallet containing an Ohio driver’s license, social security card and two Chase credit cards was reported lost.

-1:16 a.m.: vehicle trespass. Police are investigating the report that a black 1995 Chevrolet was entered while parked at the Waffle House on Folkerth Avenue.

FRIDAY

-11:34 p.m.: warrant. Alyssa Strunk, 25, 906 Park St., was served a summons.

-6:36 p.m.: littering. Aaron J. Phelps, 25, 131 Mound St., was arrested for littering.

-1:44 p.m.: warrant. Payton L. Engle, 19, 520 Culvert St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-12:15 p.m.: domestic violence. Elaine Counts, 71, 1843 Robert Place, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:43 a.m.: criminal damaging. The past damage of right rear tire on a vehicle which was cut while parked in the 600 block of North Stolle Avenue was reported to the police.

Crashes

Dannie M. Campbell, 51, 235 N. Pomeroy Ave., was cited with starting and backing following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:04 p.m.

Campbell was backing out of the driveway at 339 Firth Ave. when he struck the northbound vehicle on Fifth Avenue driven by Floyd J. Lambdin, 80, 1343 Park St.

• Cindy Grumpp, 60, of Wabash, Indiana, was cited with right of way turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:09 a.m.

Grumpp was traveling southbound in the right lane on Ohio Avenue and when attempting to turn left to no eastbound onto North Street she struck the southbound vehicle in the left lane on Ohio Avenue driven by Raci Zimpher, 39, of Anna.

• Alexandria M. Logan 19, 321 W. North St., was cited with right of way turning right after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:58 p.m.

Logan was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 at the Interstate 75 exit ramp and when she attempted to turn right onto the exit ramp was struck by a westbound vehicle on state Route 47. Both drivers were in the intersection on a yellow light when the collision occurred. According to the police report, Logan swerved, but was still struck by the vehicle driven by Sukhpal S. Sekhon, 63, 535 W. Parkwood Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:54 a.m. to 12:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-5:53 p.m.: arching lines. Firefighters responded to a report of arching power lines.

-3:52 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm that was canceled en route.

-6:54 a.m. to 10:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls. One call was cancelled en route.

SUNDAY

-1:32 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm that was accidentally set off.

-7:31 a.m. to 7:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-6:02 a.m.: mutual aid. Medics responded to assist Port Jefferson Fire with mutual aid on the report of an automobile crash.

SATURDAY

-5:43 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-1:55 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-12:43 a.m. to 4:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-6:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to 2120 Michigan St. on a false fire alarm.

-2:38 to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

