Police log

TUESDAY

-4:49 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to paint on a 1991 Ford truck was reported while parked in the 600 block of Michigan Street. Damage is set at $150.

MONDAY

-11:39 p.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating a report of a damaged gas tank on a 1996 green Dodge truck and the theft of an orange strap from the truck. The damage is set at $300.

-7:01 p.m.: obstructing official business. James Young, 36, at large, was arrested for obstructing official business.

-8:36 a.m.: theft. A female reported someone stole her 1996 white Honda Civic, valued at $2,200, which contained a black and white wallet, containing personal papers and cards, and $20 in change, a debit card, food stamp card, and driver’s license.

-7:29 a.m.: unauthorized use of a vehicle. A juvenile was arrested after the unauthorized use of a 2004 Chevrolet, which is valued at $5,000.

SUNDAY

-7:54 a.m.: criminal damaging. Four tires on a vehicle parked in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue was reported to the police. The damage is set at $500.

SATURDAY

-10:44 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Several juveniles were trespassed from Rolling Hills Skate skating rink at 105 E. Russell Road after police responded to an aggravated menacing call at the business. Upon arrival, police were told a male juvenile allegedly had a gun. Police patted down the young man and no weapons were located on him. One of the juveniles told police he was threatened to be shot and beaten up by another juvenile.

Police then spoke with a mother who said her daughters were injured during a fight. The responding officer observed an ice bag placed against the right eye of a girl’s face, which was red. No other injury was reported with the mother’s children. A witness told police they did not see who or how the fight started, but heard both female juveniles threaten each other and fight one another.

The business owners said they wanted all parties trespassed from the property and that they may not to return or they would be charged with criminal trespassing.

-5:23 p.m.: criminal damaging. A smart phone, valued at $200, was reportedly damaged during an alleged domestic incident.

-4:48 p.m.: found property. The ID card belonging to a Travis Teasley was reported found in the Sidney area and was turned into the police department.

-9:43 a.m.: domestic violence. Randolf Lee Hall, 45, 301 E. Robinwood St., was arrested for domestic violence.

-6:53 a.m.: probation violation. A 15-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation.

-5:07 a.m.: found property. A Roadmaster bicycle, valued at $50, was found near 628 E. Court St. and was turned into the police department.

FRIDAY

-6:22 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of $150 and a Smith and Wesson .380 caliber pistol, valued at $300, which were reportedly stolen from a black 2012 Honda while parked at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Parkwood Street.

-3:59 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Tammy Ward, 49, 226 N. Walnut Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-4:12 p.m.: burglary. The theft of 60 hydrocodone prescription pills were reported stolen from during a past burglary at 128 W. Clay St., Apt. B.

-12:33 p.m.: theft. The theft of a 40-inch Phillips TV, valued at $200, was reported stolen from 111 E. Pinehurst St.

THURSDAY

-4:46 p.m.: theft. Melissa Brown, 40, 524 Jefferson St., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $58.09.

Aug. 28.

-8:21 a.m.: juvenile delinquent. A 13-year-old male was arrested after a bicycle was reported to have been taken without permission from the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

Crashes

Kayla D. Gates, 20, 1033 Juniper Way, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:29 p.m.

Gates was traveling westbound on Russell Road near the intersection of St. Marys Avenue when she failed to stop in time and struck the vehicle in front of her stopped at the light at St. Marys Avenue that was driven by E. A. Bertsch, 68, 3015 Summer Field Trail.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:11 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-8:09 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-7:55 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a car fire.

-5:50 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue for a small gas leak.

MONDAY

-9:08 p.m.: service call. Medics responded to help lift an individual.

-5:33 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-9:13 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-3:33 a.m. to 10:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-1:19 a.m.: smoke investigation. Firefighters conducted a smoke investigation.

-12:10 gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a gas leak.

SUNDAY

-5:04 a.m. to 9:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-1 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a car fire.

SATURDAY

-3:21 a.m. to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-8:34 p.m.: assist. Firefighters responded to assist an individual.

-1:04 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-8:10 a.m. to 8:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-11:44 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

