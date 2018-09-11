Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

–2:47 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 9495 Houston Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-11:29 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 12071 State Route 362 in McLean Township.

-8:30 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Winter Ridge Drive at Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-4:24 a.m.: loud music. Deputies responded to the 4oo block of Tow Path Trail in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-5:52 p.m.: forgery. Deputies responded to the report of bad checks received in the mail from someone at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-2:36 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 3809 Freeman Drive in Turtle Creek Township on the report of threats.

-2:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the railroad crossing at Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township on the report a vehicle was stuck on the tracks.

-11:02 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of County Road in Orange Township on the report of a school bus passing.

SUNDAY

-8:27 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report a semitrailer was in a ditch.

Village log

SUNDAY

-8:27 a.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police responded to Anna Foods on West Main Street in Franklin Township on the report a suspicious male was hanging out the front door.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:58 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasw Court in Washington Township.

-12:43 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 200 block of North Lane Street in Salem Township.

-11:57 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Port Jefferson Fire responded to the 17300 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-10:32 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of McRill Way in Dinsmore.

MONDAY

-4:01 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 11600 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-3:55 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 7600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:37 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16500 block of Dingman Slagle Road in Perry Township.

-1:36 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police responded to the 11900 block of Brandewie Road in McLean Township.

-8:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:27 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire responded to 19620 Lock Two Road in Jackson Township for a fire alarm.

-5:56 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Medics responded to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

-5:28 p.m.: crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Jefferson Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

