Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:57 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to Sidney Door and Window Inc. on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report someone was climbing the business’s fence to get onto the impound lot.

-8:02 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to Dicke’s Lawn Service on state Route 29 in Anna on the report a suspicious car was parked in the lot.

THURSDAY

-9:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 17662 Southland Road in Jackson Township.

-8:08 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to 10825 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a suspicious black truck was parked in the driveway.

-6:18 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to 3205 Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

-5:46 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Lochard Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a suspicious white van was parked in the area.

Village log

THURSDAY

-5:01 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to Greenback Road at East Park Street on the report of a crash.

Crashes

No one was cited following a crash on Monday at 5:28 a.m.

Megan Ann Brautigam, 18, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Pasco Motra Road when she went off the right side of the roadway and sideswiped a utility pole, then went back up onto the road, over corrected and slid back off the right side of the road way. Her vehicle then overturned and came to a stop on its left side and facing southwest.

Brautigam was transported by Perry Port Salem EMS to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited following a crash on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Hannah Dawn Latimer, 17, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Eilerman Road and when she took the curve she lost control of the vehicle causing it to go into Lake Loramie.

• No one was cited following a crash on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 11:50 p.m.

Tylor Allen Couchot, 21, of Port Jefferson, was traveling northbound on Pasco Montra Road when he swerved to miss a tree laying in the roadway, then went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Couchot was transported by Perry Port Salem EMS to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:26 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4100 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-11:02 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 16700 block of Mason Road in Salem Township.

-10:42 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18900 block of state Route 219 in Dinsmore Township.

-3:53 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Police, Rescue and Deputies responded to the overpass at East Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-3:32 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and Deputies responded to the 9000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

