Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-5:35 p.m.: shooting. Deputies are investigating a report of someone shooting a round through a door in the 8000 block of Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Village log

SUNDAY

-2:58 p.m.: vandalism. Fort Loramie Police is investigating a report of vandalism to a mailbox in the unit block of Eastview Drive in McLean Township.

-12:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police is investigating a property damage crash at 202 E. Pike St. in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-8:08 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police is investigating the theft of a girl’s bicycle.

-9:59 a.m.: larceny. Fort Loramie Police and deputies investigated the theft of a mailbox from a residence in the 11000 block of Bruns Road in McLean Township.

FRIDAY

-9:14 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the Gearhart and Knoop Johnston roads area on the report of a person acting weird.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-11:37 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire were dispatched to the 9000 block of state Route 118 in Van Buren Township.

-12:29 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-12:24 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-8:51 p.m. crash with injuries. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and deputies were dispatched to a crash with injuries in the 1000 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-10:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-11:31 a.m.: crash with injuries. Van Buren Township Fire was dispatched to a crash with injuries in the 5000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-8:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:40 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

FRIDAY

-10:20 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of Brandewie Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

