Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Sidney High School on Campbell Road in Clinton Township.

-1:55 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 10351 Stangel Road in Washington Township.

-1:50 p.m.: threats. Deputies were dispatched to 10963 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-12:43 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 1912 Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.

-9:54 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Russia School on School Street in Loramie Township.

TUESDAY

-7:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 6487 Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

-7:01 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 10963 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of a trespassing.

-6:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-1:01 p.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 21000 block of Herring Road on the report a tree was down on the roadway.

-11:50 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of fraudulent activity on a credit report at 948 Loy Road in Cynthian Township.

-9:03 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report a power line was down.

MONDAY

-4:57 p.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-4:32 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 3625 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a past burglary.

-3:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to Sav A Ton on state Route 66 in Franklin Township on the report of a drive-off.

-3:13 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 274 at Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report a low power wire.

-3:01 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to EMI Corporation on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police and Deputies investigated a complaint at Jackson Center School on South Linden Street in Jackson Township.

-11:42 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint about a scam call at 406 Shannon Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-1:53 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins Police and Deputies responded to Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

Crashes

Ambrosia L. Barker, 41, 2121 Lindsey Road, Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a crash on Sunday at 7:35 p.m.

Barker was traveling northbound on Fair Road when her vehicle went off the right side of the roadway after negotiating a curve, then struck a road sign, a telephone marker post and finally a tree.

Barker told deputies she had reached down for something in her vehicle, which caused her to go into the ditch and lose control of her vehicle.

Barker’s 2015 white GMC Arcadia was towed from the scene by Rose Towing.

• Drezanee J. Smith, 20, of Vandalia, was cited with prohibition against driving upon left side of the road for passing on a curve with a solid yellow line after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:25 a.m.

Smith was traveling westbound on state Route 274 and when approaching the vehicle stopped in front of her that was waiting to make a left hand turn into a private drive, she then attempted to pass on the left and struck the vehicle driven by Benjamin Krieg, 37, 5321 State Route 274, New Bremen, that was in the process of turning.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:05 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 14200 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-11:41 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 10600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-1:30 a.m.: mutual aid. Maplewood Fire responded to Logan County for mutual aid to provide lift assistance.

-10:39 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-7:51 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 8600 block of Wright Puthoff Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:56 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 12300 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

MONDAY

-11:13 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2900 block of Jerome Drive in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

