Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Anna High School’s Vo Ag building on Second Street in Dinsmore Township.

–12:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Ailes Road at Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-11 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney High School on Campbell Road in Clinton Township.

–9:19 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to South Kuther Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a single-vehicle crash.

–8:21 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash.

–8 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to East Hoewisher Road at Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township on the report of a crash.

–7:29 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of a crash.

–6:41 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Cardo Road at Darke Shelby Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

–6:40 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

–2:37 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a crash.

-12:13 to 1:34 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated two complaints at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

TUESDAY

-8:54 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

–5:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle was on its top.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-2:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a property damage complaint at 206 W. Pike St. in Jackson Township.

-12:44 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police investigated a report of a suspicious silver SUV at Speedway on East Main Street.

-9:46 a.m.: threats or harassment. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 5901 State Route 705 in McLean Township on the report of threats or harassment.

TUESDAY

–11:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police was dispatched to Steinke’s Marathon on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

–7:38 a.m.: crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

–7:38 a.m.: crash. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Fair Road in Washington Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

–6:07 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

-5:22 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 19000 block of Deam Road in Green Township.

–4:28 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-2:06 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to Snyder Concrete on Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township on the report of an unknown type of fire behind the building.

TUESDAY

–4:07 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle was on its top.

–3:35 p.m.: crash. Sidney Fire and Deputies were dispatched to I-75 at state Route 29 on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

