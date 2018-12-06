Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:18 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of North Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report of a school bus passing.

WEDNESDAY

-9:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Taylor Road in Washington Township on the report someone drove through the caller’s field.

-3:10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to state Route 47 at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-12:52 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire responded to Auglaize County for mutual aid on the report of a chimney fire.

-11:05 a.m.: crash. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County on the report of a crash with injuries.

-9:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-9:24 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire responded to 12500 State Route 362 unit 49 in McLean Township on the report of a possible gas leak.

–5:32 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

–5:18 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Washington Township.

-4:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

