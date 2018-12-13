Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:15 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Taylor Ray Werner, 27, of Hicksville, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

-9:10 a.m.: domestic violence. Kristopher J. Fischbach, 27, 228 S. Miami Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-6:47 a.m.: criminal damaging. A warrant was issued after a criminal damaging and domestic violence incident was reported to the police in which a front door and door frame and drywall at an apartment in the 100 North Pomeroy Avenue was damaged. The total amount of the damage is set at $300.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:42 a.m.: oil spill. Firefighters responded to the report of an oil spill in the roadway.

-4:44 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a report of a machine fire. The fire was out upon firefighters’ arrival.

-12:26 to 9:48 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-1:20 to 7:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.