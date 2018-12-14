Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-5:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 4708 Dawson Road in Loramie Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-3:41 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to US Bank on South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:17 a.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire and Deputies responded to Botkins Road at Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

THURSDAY

-9:32 p.m.: crash. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Hathaway Road in Washington Township on the report a vehicle hit a pole.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

