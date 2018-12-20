Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-8:23 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Street in Loramie Township on a report of vandalism.

-1:42 a.m.: spotlighting. Deputies investigated spotlighting in a 4X4 off-road in the 8000 block of Lehman Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-12:35 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies, Anna Rescue and Anna Police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Main Street in Franklin Township on a report of a woman in the roadway.

FRIDAY

-10:26 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Lehman Road in Washington Township on a report of a man in camo jumping out at cars.

-8:43 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Taylor Road in Washington Township on a report of a vehicle sitting with its lights on.

-8:01 p.m.: livestock on the roadway. Deputies were dispatched to Leatherwood Creek and Middleton Hume roads in Green Township on a report of three cows in the roadway.

-7:37 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of state Route 274 on a report of a man spotlighting people who drive by his truck.

Village log

SATURDAY

-10:16 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Lynn Street in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

11:51 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police was dispatched to Anna Community Park on a report of a vehicle in the parking lot with lights on for the past 30 minutes.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-11:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

-10:05 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:14 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 900 block of Dawson Road in McLean Township.

-5:22 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Thelma Drive in McLean Township.

-342 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township.

-12:05 a.m.: fire. Houston Rescue, Houston Fire, Lockington Fire, Port Jefferson Fire, deputies and Sidney Fire were dispatched to 11508 Schenk Road in Washington Township on a report of dense smoke in the residence.

SATURDAY

-11:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 6000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-9:17 p.m.: miscellaneous fire. Maplewood Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 21000 block of Maplewood Road where power lines were down.

-7:04 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire was dispatched to Burr Oak at Hardin Pike roads in Auglaize County for mutual aid where a pole was on fire.

-12:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 14000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-11:31 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:15 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

