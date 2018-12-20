Police log

THURSDAY

-5:18 a.m.: contempt. Victor Marquez Jr., 62, 745 Spruce Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-8:03 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Officers served a summons at 2400 Wapakoneta Ave. to residents James Hamilton Jr., 37, and Misty Hamilton, 38.

-5:45 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Officers served a summons at 2120 Broadway Ave. to resident Rhonda Piatt, 49.

-5:27 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Officers served a summons at 329 S. Wilkinson Ave. to resident Tonia Strunk, 45.

-2:50 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to 321 N. Wagner Ave. on the report of theft and criminal damaging.

-2:10 p.m.: possession of drugs. Paul Adkins, 52, 224 Brooklyn Ave. was arrested on Hill Avenue at East Court Street.

-1:02 p.m.: contempt. Officers served a warrant at state Route 274 at Interstate 75 north to Jessica Fuerst, 31, of Xenia.

-11:33 a.m.: tampering with evidence. Lauren Parshyn, 27, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was arrested near mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-8:36 a.m.: warrant. Officers served a warrant at 2315 Collins Drive, apt. B, to resident Randi Brown, 33.

-3 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to 213 Charles Ave. on the report of a theft.

TUESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to the report of an assault.

Crashes

Brylee Casiano, 18, 311 Windsor Park, was cited with failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 3:18 p.m.

Casiano was travelling westbound in the 300-block of East Court Street when the vehicle in front of her, driven by Paulette Garrett, 54, 134 Oldham Ave., slowed down to make a left turn. Casiano then struck the rear of Garrett’s vehicle.

• An unknown driver left the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 19, around 4:54 p.m.

Taylor Rosellen stated she had parked her vehicle in the parking lot of Kroger, located at 2100 W. Michigan St. An unknown driver in an unidentified vehicle struck the front driver side door, causing minor damage. The driver then left the area.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:01 a.m. to 12:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

WEDNESDAY

-1:35 to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

-9:40 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a vehicle crash.

-3:45 p.m.: pedestrian accident. Crews were dispatched to assist a pedestrian accident.

-2:10 p.m.: smoke. Crews responded to a smoke scare in a residence.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

