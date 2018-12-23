Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-12:32 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-10:39 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 4000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-11:25 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-12:07 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Anna Rescue were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in the 12000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-3:31 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Lochard Road in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-9:54 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and a deputy were dispatched to the 7000 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

-7:27 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-6:32 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire, Botkins Police, CareFlight and Lifeflight were dispatched to the 100 block of Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

-2:14 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hughes Road in Loramie Township.

-10:546 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 10000block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:46 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-3:24 a.m.: fire alarm. Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to 4994 Frazier Guy Road in Perry Township for a fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-4:52 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.