Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:50 a.m.: assault. Officers investigated an assault at 1226 Constitution Ave.

-12:50 a.m.: OVI. Jodi Bendler, 51, of Marysville, was arrested for OVI and OVI breath refusal.

TUESDAY

-8:11 p.m.: forgery. Officers received a report of counterfeit five dollar bills.

-4:51 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated the report of a theft near the Alcove Restaurant, 132 N. Main Ave.

-7:30 a.m.: unlawful restraint. William Allbright, 49, at large, was arrested for unlawful restraint.

MONDAY

-11 p.m.: unnecessary noise. Officers advised Robert Goings, 48, 528 ½ N. Miami Ave., of a noise ordinance violation.

-6:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to the report of a theft at 1038 N. Miami Ave.

-3:06 p.m.: warrant. Mandie Barga, 42, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-2 p.m.: theft. Alice Turner, 32, at large, and Derek Kinninger, 39, 2307 S. Vandemark Road, were arrested for theft at Walmart, 2400 Michigan St.

SUNDAY

-9:15 p.m. theft. Officers responded to a report of the theft of a black wallet, a bank card, and cash at Walmart, 2400 Michigan St.

-6:25 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to 602 ½ S. Ohio Ave., on the report of an assault.

-2:35 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to the report of a burglary past-occurred at 628 S. Ohio Ave.

-2 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to the report of theft at Walmart, 2400 Michigan St.

-1 p.m.: drugs. Joshua Williams, 33, 1220 Morris Ave., was arrested for possession of drugs and criminal tools.

-12:25 p.m.: warrant. Beverly Smith, 54, of St. Marys, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:45 a.m.: criminal damaging. Officers responded to the report of criminal damaging of a vehicle at 315 Karen Ave.

SATURDAY

-11:54 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to the report of an assault at 126 N. Ohio Ave.

-3:31 a.m.: drug abuse. Bailey Pratt, 20, of Piqua, was arrested for drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FRIDAY

-8:05 p.m.: violate protection order. Officers investigated the violation of a protection order at 1220 Morris Ave.

-6:18 p.m.: theft. Rodney Hammer, 53, of Spencerville, was arrested for theft at 1206 Michigan St.

-6 p.m.: drugs. Officers investigated a drug offense at 1023 N. Main Ave.

-5:42 p.m.: theft. Denesa Goings, 52, 10881 Schenk Road, was arrested for theft at Walmart, 2400 Michigan St.

-9:45 a.m.: theft. William Kalisz, 35, of Troy, was arrested for theft at Walmart, 2400 Michigan St.

Dec. 20

-12 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated the report of a theft of a bicycle at 413 E. Poplar St.

-8:45 p.m.: menacing. Officers investigated the report of threats past-occurred at 2473 Apache Dr.

-4:50 p.m.: violate protection order. Officers investigated the violation of a protection order at 1220 Morris Ave.

Crashes

No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 24, at 4:25 p.m.

Kiara Miller, 19, 133 N. Wilkinson Ave., was traveling westbound in Graceland Cemetery when she swerved to miss a squirrel and struck the landscaping bricks.

• Police investigated a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Monday, Dec. 24, at 10:26 a.m.

A vehicle, owned by Jeffrey Epley, 1733 Fair Oaks Drive, was parked in front of the owner’s residence when it was struck by an unknown vehicle.

• No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 5:46 p.m.

Jennifer Smith, 37, 1121 Hilltop Ave., apt. D, was traveling eastbound on state Route 47, in the 600-block, when a deer crossed in front of her, from left to right, causing Smith to strike the deer with the vehicle.

• Alaina Cox, 29, 213 Diamond Drive, was cited with driving within lanes violation following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 12:33 p.m.

Cox was traveling westbound on Michigan Street, approaching Vandemark Road, when she attempted to change lanes, causing her to strike a vehicle, driven by Forrest Haverfield, 70, 13443 state Route 65, Maplewood.

• Shirley Milbourn, 60, 2521 Apache Drive, was cited with right-of-way when turning following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 12:23 p.m.

Milbourn made a left-hand turn out of an alleyway on South Ohio Avenue, causing her to strike a vehicle, driven by Audra Hughes, 91, 1721 county Road 25A.

• Officers investigated a hit-skip crash on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 9:15 a.m.

A parked vehicle, owned by Sharon Martin, 927 Spruce Ave., was struck sometime during the night, causing damage to the left side of the vehicle.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 7:37 a.m.

Mamadou Dia, 51, 752 Countryside Lane, apt. 7, was traveling northbound, in the west lane of travel, in the 500-block of North Vandemark Road. Dia claimed another vehicle, driven by Johnny Kelly, 66, 318 W. Parkwood St., had come into his lane of travel, striking his vehicle.

Kelly claimed it was Dia who struck his vehicle.

Officers were unable to determine who caused the accident.

• Jason Kelly, 44, 1541 Westwood Drive, was cited with failure to control following a one-vehicle crash on Saturday, 12:43 a.m.

Kelly was traveling eastbound on Fair Road when he attempted to make a right turn onto Westwood Drive. Kelly lost control of the vehicle, striking the curb and sustaining disabling damage to the vehicle.

• Benjamin Hamilton, 38, 209 N. Pomeroy Ave., was cited with a right-of-way violation following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Dec. 21, at 5:23 p.m.

Hamilton stated he was eastbound on Russell Road, waiting for traffic to stop so he could turn left into 450 W. Russell Road. He stated traffic was stopped in the right lane for westbound traffic when a vehicle waved for him to turn. Hamilton stated as he was turning, another vehicle, driven by Thomas Johnson, 53, 1617 Catalpa Place, pulled out of the right lane and struck him.

Johnson stated he was westbound in the 400-block of Russell Road when Hamilton turned left in front of him. Johnson said he was in the left lane for several hundred feet prior to Hamilton turning in front of him.

• Terri Linniman, 34, 109 N. Walnut Ave., was cited with a right-of-way in a private drive violation following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 12:54 p.m.

Linniman was facing northbound at a stop sign at 2215 state Route 47 when she pulled out, striking an eastbound vehicle on state Route 47, which was driven by Barbara Bollinger, 74, 1220 Morris Ave.

• Deven Lambert, 21, 1515 Kenwood Drive, was cited with driving under suspension following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 10:13 a.m.

Lambert was backing out of a parking space at 1231 Wapakoneta Ave. Lambert states a Rumpke truck, driven by Troy Vore, then came through the front parking lot, hitting him in the rear of the car.

Vore states he had stopped the truck upon seeing reverse lights on Lambert’s vehicle. He states he had sounded his horn in the attempt to get Lambert to stop, but that Lambert did not stop, causing him to his the truck’s bumper.

The attending officer said it was not known who is at fault for the collision.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-8:03 to 9:34 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three medical calls.

-2:49 to 6:15 a.m.: vehicle crash. Crews responded to three, non-injury, vehicle crashes.

TUESDAY

-1:27 a.m. to 11:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five medical calls.

MONDAY

-1:48 a.m. to 6:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven medical calls.

-2:57 p.m.: faulty electrical. Crews responded to the report of a faulty electrical outlet.

SUNDAY

-8:08 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 medical calls.

-3:50 p.m.: grease fire. Crews responded to the report of a grease fire, which was out on arrival.

SATURDAY

-8:53 a.m. to 7:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two medical calls.

FRIDAY

-11:05 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

