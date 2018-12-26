Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:33 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to 1441 River Road, in Orange Township, on the report of a stolen chainsaw.

-11:59 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 10000-block of Sidney-Freyburg Road, in Franklin Township, to investigate threats or harassment.

10:02 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to 10518 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, in Turtle Creek Township, to investigate the report of a stolen truck.

TUESDAY

-10:09 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to Wilson Health, 915 Michigan St., in Clinton Township, to investigate a report of trespassing.

-7:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to Fairhaven County Home, 2901 Fair Road, in Clinton Township, to investigate a complaint.

-4:55 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to Riverside Carryout, 1015 Riverside Drive, in Clinton Township, on the report of a suspicious person walking around.

-1:58 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire were dispatched to state Route 29 and state Route 706 for a crash with injuries.

SUNDAY

-4:40 p.m.: criminal damaging. Jeffrey S. Weidner, 55, 4401 State Route 37, Fort Loramie, reported while he was traveling in the 17000 block of Kirkwood Road, an occupant of a westbound white Dodge SUV threw an object at his 2010 Ford Expedition. The object caused damage to the vehicle’s front windshield.

Weidner attempted to follow the SUV to get a license plate. When the driver of the SUV began driving erratically, Weidner stopped following him. The suspect is described as a while male in his 20’s or 30’s.

FRIDAY

-10:20 p.m.: arrest. Joshua Matthew Davidson, 19, 6824 Main St., Pemberton, was arrested and charged with persistent disorderly conduct – intoxication.

Crashes

A two-vehicle crash was investigated by deputies Monday at 3:22 p.m. at the intersection of Russell and Kuther roads.

Nicholas Christian Haussman, 23, 7521 Hardin Wapakoneta Road, Sidney, was traveling east on Russell Road and had stopped at the posted stop sing at the Russell and Kuther roads four-way intersection.

A vehicle driven by David C. Edwards, 87, 603 Gronlund Place, Sidney, was traveling south on Kuther Road and had stopped at the intersection after Haussman had stopped. Both vehicle proceeded into the intersection and Edwards’ vehicle struck Haussman’s vehicle. Edwards admitted he was at fault.

Both units had been moved from the intersection before deputies arrived at the scene. There were no witnesses.

Edwards’ 2014 Chrysler 200 and Haussman’s 2015 Toyota 4 Runner both sustained moderate damage.

• Katherine Ann Hogan, 32, Pickerington, was cited for failure to stop or yield following a two-vehicle crash Sunday at 3:34 p.m.

Timothy F. Edwards, 43, 502 Mill St., Anna, was traveling north bound on County Road 25A, approaching the intersection of Mason Road. Hogan was traveling eastbound on Mason Road and was approaching the stop sign at the intersection. She pulled out into the intersection and her vehicle was struck by Edwards’ vehicle.

Hogan’s vehicle then traveled through a yard and struck a parked vehicle owned by Charles M. Williams, 9000 County Road 25A, Sidney. Hogan’s vehicle came to rest against a telephone pole.

Hogan was transported to Wilson Hospital by Anna Rescue.

Hogan’s 2014 Kia Optima was disabled in the crash and towed from the scene. Edwards’ 2007 GMC Envoy and Williams’ 1999 Honda Accord, were both disabled in the crash.

• Phillip Joseph Greve, 22, 19068 Reineke Schipper Road, Botkins, was charged with driving while under the influence following a one-vehicle crash Saturday, Dec. 22, at 12:07 a.m.

Greve was eastbound in the 12000 block of state Route 274 when he allegedly was texting and drove off the south side of the road. The vehicle drove into a pole owned by DP&L. The vehicle then struck a fence and a tree at 12580 State Route 274.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200-block of Jackson Street, in Jackson Township.

-12:49 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13000-block of Lochard Road, in Dinsmore Township.

-6:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Anna Fire, and Anna Police were dispatched to the 200-block of North Pike Street, in Dinsmore Township.

-6:33 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Anna Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 north, in Franklin Township.

-4:34 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Anna Fire Department responded to mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 south, in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200-block of Sapphire Court, in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher and Aimee Hancock.

