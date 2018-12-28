Police log

THURSDAY

-6:41 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated the theft of $60, past occurred, at Walmart, 2400 Michigan St.

-4:21 p.m.: warrant. Jody Bunnell, 47, 1318 Constitution Ave., was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County.

-7 a.m.: theft. Officers investigated the theft of a PlayStation and PlayStation controller, past occurred, at 510 Buckeye Ave.

WEDNESDAY

-2:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to 1620 Holly Place to investigate a report of disorderly conduct.

-1 p.m.: forgery. Officers investigated a report of forgery at Goodwill, 417 E. Court St, after the attempted usage of counterfeit money.

TUESDAY

-8:11 p.m.: forgery. Officers received a report of forgery.

MONDAY

-7:47 a.m.: telephone harassment. Officers investigated a report of telephone harassment at 217 E. Robinwood St.

Crashes

Officers are investigating a one-vehicle hit-skip crash that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 11:07 p.m.

The crash, which took place on state Route 47, occurred when an unknown vehicle, traveling westbound on state Route 47, near Lowe’s, went off the road to the right, struck a fire hydrant, then returned to the roadway. The vehicle then fled the scene.

• Officers are investigating a two-vehicle hit-skip crash that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 9:53 p.m.

According to a crash report, a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old female, was traveling westbound on state Route 47, near Royan St., when she was hit by an unknown vehicle, causing her to strike a guardrail. Her vehicle then spun around, resting in a grassy area, partially in the roadway, facing east.

The second vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

• A 16-year-old male was cited with yield turning left violation following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 4:32 p.m.

The juvenile was stopped, facing eastbound, in the intersection on Fair Road at South Vandemark Road, waiting to turn left. As he turned left onto Vandemark Road, he struck the rear of a vehicle, driven by Kristina Stout, 56, of Brookville, who was traveling westbound on Fair Road.

• Officers are investigating a two-vehicle hit-skip crash that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 10:36 a.m.

According to a crash report, an unknown vehicle was turning left from Grove Street to North Walnut Avenue, and was southbound in front of 414 N. Walnut Ave., when it struck a parked vehicle, owned by Maurice Bartrug, 414 N. Walnut Ave., apt. B. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:24 a.m. to 1:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six medical calls.

-1:48 to 1:55 p.m.: vehicle crash. Crews responded to two vehicle crash calls.

-11:35 a.m.: odor investigation. Crews responded to a call to investigate odor.

THURSDAY

-10:17 a.m. to 9:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven medical calls.

-8:57 p.m.: tree in wires. Crews responded to a call of a tree in electrical wires.

-8:14 p.m.: object in powerlines. Crews responded to a report of an object in powerlines.

-7:49 p.m.: electrical problems. Crews responded to a report of electrical issues.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

