Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:14 a.m.: K9 narcotics search. Deputies were dispatched to mile marker 97 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township to assist OSP with a traffic stop.

-9:40 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to Country-Side Boarding Kennel on Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township on the report of harassment from a neighbor.

-5:37 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Patterson Halpin Road at state Route 705 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a car was off the road on state Route 705.

-2:13 a.m.: assist. Deputies responded to assist the Sidney Police Department at West Russell Road at Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-5:14 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 10860 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report a vehicle went into the yard of the property earlier that day.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:37 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 11200 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-10:51 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to the 5500 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Cole Street in Jackson Township.

-8:37 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3100 block of Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township.

-6:09 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of Debra Drive in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-10:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and CareFlight responded to Auglaize County on a medical call.

-5:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

