Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6:18 a.m.: warrant. Eric D. Root, 38, of Cincinnati, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

TUESDAY

-5:56 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Brianna Nicole Johnson, 27, 523 N. Miami Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening.

-4:14 a.m.: assault. Michael Thomas Liveston, 24, 717 Chestnut Ave., was arrested for assault.

MONDAY

-1:47 p.m.: criminal trespass. Brian C. Barrett, 46, at large, was arrested for criminal trespass.

-11:57 a.m.: violate protection order. A warrant was issued after a protection order violation was investigated.

-11:50 a.m.: warrant. Donald E. Boysel, 30, at large, was arrested on a Marion County warrant.

-1:50 a.m.: drug abuse. Blake N. Thomas, 36, of Jackson Center, was arrested for drug abuse, possessing criminal tools and criminal trespass.

SUNDAY

-7:13 p.m.: theft. Three milliliters of morphine were reported missing from the residence at 115 W. Clay St.

Crashes

Eleven-year-old, Dalton Earick, of Sidney, was cited for having not having an operator’s license after a crash Monday morning, at 9:22 a.m.

Earick was traveling eastbound in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue when he failed to maintain control of the maroon 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving and struck the residence of 1001 Fourth Ave., Lot 46.

• Judy A. Vance, 75, 632 Folkerth Road, Lot 19, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:55 p.m

Vance was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when she ran the red light at Stolle Avenue and struck the southbound vehicle on Stolle Avenue that was driven by David Wooten, 63, 2510 Apache Drive.

Wooten was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:35 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:03 to 10:07 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-7:30 p.m.: water problem. Firefighters responded to the report of a water issue.

-12:12 a.m. to 8:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

MONDAY

-9:24 p.m.: downed lines. Firefighters responded to the report of downed powerlines.

-5:49 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 75; nothing was found.

-5:02 p.m.: odor. Crews conducted an odor investigation. The odor was caused from an electrical issue.

-2:15 p.m.: arching. Firefighters responded to a report a transformer pole was arching.

-8:05 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

