Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-1:25 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the Lockington Dam in Washington Township to investigate a person sitting on the edge of the dam where the bridge is closed.

FRIDAY

-9:43 p.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies, Jackson Center Police and Jackson Center Fire were dispatched to the 20000 block of Linker Road in Jackson Township where a vehicle struck a pole.

Fire, rescue

SATURDAY

-7:41 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:30 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire, Maplewood Fire, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to 29870 State Route 47 in Salem Township for a structure fire.

– 2 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire was dispatched to investigate a fire at state Route 29 and state Route 274 in Van Buren Township.

-8:38 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 11000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

-8:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of East North Street in Anna.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

