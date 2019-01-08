Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:19 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Kaiser Road in Cynthian Township on the report a tree was down across half of the roadway.

-1:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to County Road 25A at Sidney Plattsville Road in Orange Township on the report a water bottle was thrown at the caller’s car as the other car drove by 8810 North Street in Van Buren Township.

-9:17 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13992 Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on a report mail may have been stolen.

-8:39 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 21470 Meranda Road in Salem Township on a report power tools may have been stolen out of a machine shop.

-12:27 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint people were shinning flashlights around behind the caller’s property at 9632 Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-11:25 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report suspicious cars were pulled off of the road.

-9:05 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 11300 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report a suspicious vehicle was back in the cemetery.

-9:10 a.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to 5880 State Route 29, Unit 59, in Perry Township on the report of harassment over Facebook.

-7:15 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 576 Dirksen Road in McLean Township on the report a vehicle struck a mailbox.

SUNDAY

-5:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a low hanging wire at Lockport Trail at Museum Trail in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-10:30 p.m.: vehicular vandalism. Cullen Michael Inderrieden, 17, 21230 Deam Road, Sidney, was charged with vehicular vandalism after he allegedly threw bottles at three vehicles.

William I. Hoge, 44, of 1522 N. Main Ave., Sidney, was driving his vehicle on state Route 29, just west of Tawawa Maplewood Road, when someone threw a bottle at his vehicle. The grill was broke and antifreeze leaked from the radiator or transmission cooler. Damage was set at $500.

Inderrieden is also accused of throwing a bottle at a vehicle driven by Hannah M. Shank, 28, 3358 Leatherwood Creek Road, Sidney. Shank was driving northbound on County Road 25A just south of Pruden Road. A bottle was thrown at the vehicle, breaking the windshield. Damage was set at $500.

The third vehicle was driven by Toni Nichole Cathcart, 26, 6628 Tawawa Maplewood Road, Pemberton. She was driving in the 17000 block of state Route 705 when the someone threw a bottle at the vehicle. The bottle struck the windshield. Damage to the vehicle was set at $750.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:45 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a mail tampering complaint at Jenny’s Designs Flowers and Gift on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-9:59 a.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to Steinke’s Marathon gas station on South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:30 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Marathon Station on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a theft.

MONDAY

-9:22 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to 205 Jackson Street in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-8:13 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police was dispatched to 423 East South Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a theft.

-8:42 a.m.: suspicious car. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Marathon Station on West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report a suspicious silver car was in the parking lot for over 20 minutes.

SUNDAY

-7:58 p.m.: burglary. Botkins Police was dispatched to 212 E. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a past burglary.

Crashes

Aaron J. Post, 26, of Maria Stein, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:15 a.m.

Post was traveling eastbound on Dirksen Road when he swerved to avoid striking a dog and went off the road to the left and struck a mailbox at 576 Dirksen Road.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Kayla Lee Oxendale, 24, of Marblehead, was driving at a slow pace on state Route 29 about to make a left turn onto Lock Two Road when the vehicle behind her, driven by Seth Aaron Topp, 18, 6366 State Route 274, New Bremen, attempted to pass Oxendale due to her slow speed and hit Oxendale’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Second Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:47 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire Department and Houston Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:22 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-6:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 10200 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-5:28 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-4:53 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10700 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-3:59 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10400 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-11:06 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Green Township.

-4:57 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-1:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 16500 block of Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

