Police log

TUESDAY

-4:51 a.m.: domestic violence. Ian L. Sims, 27, 500 N. Vandemark Road, Apt. 36, was arrested for domestic violence.

MONDAY

-5:03 p.m.: criminal damaging. A rear windshield on a grey 2006 Ford was reported damaged while parked in the 200 block of North West Avenue. The damage is set at $350.

-3:42 p.m.: probation violation. Donald D. Sharp, 29, 1011 Hayes St., was arrested on a probation violation.

-2 p.m.: identity theft. Police are investigating a report a female had her information used to open two separate credit accounts.

-8:28 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A female juvenile was arrested for being unruly after reported missing.

-8:21 a.m.: theft – without consent. Police are investigating a report of the theft of two checks at 1465 N. Vandemark

-1:20 a.m.: driving under the influence. Melissa Copeland, 34, of Maplewood, was arrested for OVI.

SUNDAY

-8:10 p.m.: theft – without consent. Police are investigating a report that a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, valued at $600, was stolen from the 300 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:13 a.m.: improper handling of a firearms in motor vehicle. Devontae Myrome Weatherspoon, 19, 654 N. Ohio Ave., was arrested for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, discharging firearms and drug abuse.

-1:11 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Mindie R. L. Terry, 31, 230 E. Poplar St., was arrested for disorderly conduct – intoxicated create risk or harm.

SATURDAY

-11:13 p.m.: dogs and other animals running at large. Christina L. Ghorley, 42, 120 E. Clay St., was charged with dogs and other animals running at large.

-3:58 p.m.: endangering children. Police are investigating a report an infant had been exposed to marijuana. A referral to children services was made.

-2 p.m.: criminal damaging. Zachary Andrew Harris, 21, 128 1/2 N. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging and obstructing official business.

-9:52 a.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of a PNC debit card from 618 Montrose Ave.

FRIDAY

-11:40 p.m.: criminal damaging. A shattered windshield and damage to the hood on a black 2011 BMW while parked on Campbell Road near Highland Avenue was reported to the police. The total amount of the damage is set at $650.

-6:45 p.m.: theft. Mikaila R. Johnston, 23, 1201 Hilltop Ave., was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of miscellaneous merchandise, in the amount of $68.91. The merchandise was recovered.

-1:38 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of $316 and a bank card at 602 Railroad St.

-10:53 a.m.: warrant. Derek A. Roediger, 29, 309 Monroe Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-8:38 a.m.: warrant. Jerrold L. Schmidt, 65, 613 W. North St., was arrested on a warrant.

Jan. 2

-8:38 p.m.: warrant. Toni L. Nelson, 42, 721 Johnston Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:13 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported at 221 E. Water St.

Crashes

Leslie A. Chandler, 23, of Anna, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 12:36 p.m.

Chandler was attempting to turn left from Goodwill’s private drive on East Court Street when she failed to see and yield to an eastbound vehicle on East Court Street and pulled out in front of the vehicle driven by Wesley Davis Jr., 55, 2698 Wapakoneta Ave.

• Anna Allen, 60, 815 Norwood Ave., was cited with improper backing after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:34 a.m.

Allen was backing out of a driveway on Norwood Avenue when she struck the driver’s side door of a legally parked vehicle across the street from the driveway.

The other vehicle is owned by Renee Baldonasa, 320 Mulberry St.

• Elizabeth L. Francis, 25, 1106 Hilltop Ave., was cited with obeying traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:12 p.m.

Francis was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 approaching the red light at County Road 25A when she failed to stop at the red light and struck the passenger’s side of the northbound vehicle on County Road 25A that was driven by Kera Case, 28, of Wapakoneta.

Francis then drove away from the scene but was followed and located by Case.

• James R. McClure, 47, 402 S. Ohio Ave., was cited with rules for driving in marked lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:07 p.m.

McClure was traveling southbound in the left lane in front of 415 S. Ohio Ave. and when he attempted to merge into the right lane he struck the front of the southbound vehicle in right lane that was driven by Michelle E. Zahn, 42, 134 Mound St.

• Kristen M. Barger, 25, 2316 Armstrong Ave., was cited for speeding after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at noon.

Barger was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle the turn lane in front of her that was driven by Russell S. Davis, 69, of Jackson Center.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 5:47 p.m.

Caleb I. Exley, 16, of Shelby County, told police he was traveling westbound on state Route 47 on Interstate 75 on a green light when the vehicle facing the east turned left in front of him onto the I-75 on-ramp from state Route 47, that was driven by Steven E. Hashley, 58, of Toledo.

Hashley told police he was facing the east on state Route 47 and had a green arrow to turn left onto the I-75 ramp to go northbound and that Exley ran the red light causing the crash.

No citation was issued as police were unable to determine who was at fault.

• Andrew Ryan Harrison, 27, 2404 Collins Drive, was cited for speeding after a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 5:23 p.m.

Harrison was traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road at the intersection of West Russell Road when he did not stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle at the stop sign at West Russell Road in front of him that was driven by Matar Gueye, 73, 934 Buckeye Ave., Apt. 12. That collision caused Gueye’s vehicle to hit the rear of the vehicle stopped in front that was driven by Mullins Khea, 26, of Port Jefferson.

• Chase Anthony Leonard, 20, of Piqua, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at 9:19 a.m.

Leonard was stopped at a red light on Michigan Street when he backed up to make room for a semitrailer that was making a turn onto Michigan Street and struck the front of the stopped vehicle behind him that was driven by Collin Michael Rush, 25, of Northville, Michigan.

• No one was cited following a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 31, at 6:33 p.m.

Robert L. Legge Jr., 46, 320 Enterprise Ave., was driving reckless in the back Eagles parking lot on East Court Street when he hit some parking blocks, then a utility pole and a tree, which disabled the vehicle. Legge then fled the scene and did not contact the police until the next morning.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-6:33 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-8:27 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

-1:40 a.m. to 11:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-noon to 10:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-5:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-2:39 p.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

-6:02 a.m. to 6:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-12:39 to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

