Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:43 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on a report of a theft from room 112.

-12:42 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15371 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on a report of a theft.

-12:42 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9645 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on a report of a theft.

-4:02 a.m.: request detective at the scene. A deputy was dispatched to Speedway on East Main Street in Anna after a detective was requested at the scene.

-3:30 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Speedway on East Main Street in Anna on the report a suspicious black Cadillac Escalade was sitting at a pump for over 30 minutes.

-2:53 a.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to 5624 Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township on the report a tree fell down on telephone wires and was hanging over the roadway.

TUESDAY

-9:58 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 15000 block of state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report a tree was down.

-8:45 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to 812 Park St. in Clinton Township to assist the Sidney Police Department.

-6:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 17670 Montra Road in Jackson Township.

-5:44 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Speedway on Michigan Street in Clinton Township to assist OSP.

-4:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-4:51 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 29 at state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-3:35 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 15257 Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on a report of missing mail and checks.

-3:31 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the 15000 block of state Route 247 at Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a line was blowing.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:44 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 4900 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-12:27 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 4000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-11:59 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 500 block of Lockport Trail in Washington Township.

-4:26 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire and CareFlight responded to Auglaize County on a medical call.

TUESDAY

-8:56 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

