Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:25 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 108 Park St., in Loramie Township, on the report of a scam call.

-12:41 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 5880 State Route 29, in Perry Township.

-11:12 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 1619 S. Lindsey Road, in Washington Township.

-10:28 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 10225 Pasco Montra Road, in Salem Township.

-1:32 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office, in Clinton Township.

-1 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 474 Woodward Way, in Orange Township.

MONDAY

-6:23 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 2930 State Route 66, in Loramie Township.

-4:41 p.m.: harassment. Deputies responded to a call of harassment at Fort Loramie-Swanders and Wones roads.

-3:29 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 16611 Kettlersville Road, in Van Buren Township, on the report of a possible IRS scam.

-2:03 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to 3303 Chief Tarkee Court in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-10:44 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 15780 Wells Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a suspicious gray vans were sitting out front while a female at the property tried to dig her car out of the snow.

-10:02 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of threats.

-12:39 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist Sidney Police on the overpass at Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-8:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 200-block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report a vehicle drifted into a ditch and became dysfunctional.

-7:37 p.m.: ATV complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 6487 Dawson Road in Cynthian Township on the report two snowmobiles went through the yard.

-5:26 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Dingman Slagle Road at Johnston Slagle Road in Perry Township on the report of a crash.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:58 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Budget Host Inn, at 505 E. State St., in Dinsmore Township.

-11:31 a.m.: assist other unit. Anna Police responded to assist OSP with a search at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75 in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-3:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to 618 E. Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:13 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries on Interstate 75 northbound, near mile marker 108, in Auglaize County.

-12:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000-block of Thelma Drive, in McLean Township.

-7:54 a.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire, Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire, and Deputies responded to a crash on on state Route 706, in the 18000-block.

-12:41 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire, Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire, Houston Fire, Lockington Fire, Sidney Fire, and Deputies responded to the 1500-block of North Kuther Road, in Turtle Creek Township.

MONDAY

-6:33 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 3000-block of Canal Road 1, in McLean Township.

-4:47 p.m. property damage crash. Perry Port Salem Fire, along with Deputies, responded to the 17000-block of state Route 47, in Salem Township.

-4:30 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Fire and Police Chief responded to the 13000-block of Sycamore Trail, in Van Buren Township.

-3:35 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 500-block of East Main Street, in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Aimee Hancock.

