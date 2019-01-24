Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-3:07 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to Meyer’s Garage and Drive Thru on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of an alarm drop.

WEDNESDAY

-6:18 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Lochard Road on the report a tree was down.

-5:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint an older man was in the caller’s garage at 8610 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-5:12 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 1065 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:28 a.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center P0lice investigated a complaint at Airstream Terra Port on West Park Street in Jackson Township.

-8:43 a.m.: assist other unit. Jackson Center P0lice responded to assist Children Services in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-7:02 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna P0lice investigated a complaint at Stop 99 Truck Stop on state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-9:54 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center P0lice responded to 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report an alarm was going off.

-9:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to 81 S. Main St. in McLean Township on the report a vehicle was up against a house.

Crashes

Taylor Jae Long, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday, Jan. 18, at 3:27 p.m.

Long was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when she came around the curve and failed to stop and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle on state Route 29 at the intersection of Knoop Johnston Road.

The other vehicle was driven by Holly M. Swiger, 34, 1105 Hilltop Ave., Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 200 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-10:40 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 300 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

-9:36 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:28 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Jackson Center Police and Deputies responded to the report of a crash in the 15000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-12:40 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-6:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Fire responded to the 4500 block of Stoker Road in Loramie Township.

-6:10 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

