Police log

FRIDAY

-8:18 a.m.: theft. The theft of a plastic deer with ear muffs lawn ornament, valued at $25, was reported stolen at 630 Second Ave.

-12:04 a.m.: offenses involving underage persons. A 17-year-old female was charged with offenses involving underage persons, underage drinking.

THURSDAY

-10:44 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police are investigating a report a front door was damaged at 803 Broadway Ave.

-10:30 p.m.: aggravated menacing. Police are investigating a reported aggravated menacing.

-8:01 p.m.: theft. A 20-volt Porter-Cable battery charger, valued at $39.97, was reported stolen from a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus while parked at 306 N. Miami Ave.

-3:47 p.m.: theft. Brenda G. Jackson, 59, 303 Dorman Drive, was arrested for theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $38.21.

MONDAY

-6:30 p.m.: theft. The theft of $45 in cash, a pair of earrings, valued at $40, a gold necklace with harts, valued at $60, and a blue Carthart coat, valued at $80, was reported stolen by someone known at 1579 E. Court St., Apt. E,

Jan. 8

-4:58 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

Crashes

Derik Couch, 31, 701 N. West Ave., was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:30 p.m

Couch was traveling westbound out of a parking lot in the 700 block of North West Avenue when his vehicle slid on the icy roadway and struck a parked vehicle facing the south in front of 707 N. West Ave.

The parked vehicle is owned by Ronald E. Burns, 707 N. West Ave.

• Zachary Freytag, 21, 6002 Patterson Halpin Road, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:51 p.m.

Freytag was traveling northbound in the 2900 block of Bridlewood Drive when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice and hit the mailbox at 2934 Bridlewood Drive.

• Quentin Couch, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:35 p.m.

Couch was traveling eastbound on East South Street when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the right side of the roadway and struck the front porch at 319 E. South St., causing damage to the base of the porch.

• Dylan Slade Wintrow, 19, 10351 State Route 47, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:22 a.m.

Wintrow was traveling eastbound in the 2200 block of Michigan Street when he struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in traffic in front of him that was driven by Gary L. Carpenter, 62, of Maplewood.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:33 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to 3595 River Road on the report of a car fire.

-7:43 a.m. to 1:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

THURSDAY

-6:12 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-9:16 a.m. to 6:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-8:52 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist an individual.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

