Police log

THURSDAY

-8:30 p.m.: driving under the influence. Amber Long, 31, 234 W. Court St., was arrested for OVI.

-6:07 p.m.: domestic violence. Katie J. Corner, 22, 2603 Terryhawk Drive, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:51 a.m.: warrant. Brent L. Moses, 21, 335 Apollo Drive, was served a summons to appear in court.

-8:33 .m.: contempt. Dennis M. Wattercutter, 49, 521 E. North St., was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY

-12:39 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a report someone broke into a bedroom at 624 St. Marys Road and stole $236 from a dresser in the room.

Crashes

• Jason Kunkle, 47, of Greenville, was cited for operations without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:33 p.m.

Kunkle was traveling westbound on state Route 47 in the turn lane when he swerved to the right and struck the westbound vehicle in the left lane on state Route 47 that was driven by Barbara E. Rinehart, 59, 1772 Shawnee Drive.

• Michael Cotterman, 72, 2409 Broadway Ave., was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 11:04 a.m.

Cotterman attempted to make a left hand turn into an alley from the north on South Vandemark Road when he turned in front of the southbound vehicle on South Vandemark Road that was driven by Yolanda Williams, 60, 2555 Vandemark Road.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

1:35 p.m.: car fire. Firefighters responded to a car fire.

-8:50 fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-8:50 a.m. to 2:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

THURSDAY

-11:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a false fire alarm.

-4:38 p.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters responded to conduct a fire investigation at 620 Frazier Guy Road.

-8:37 a.m to 8 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.