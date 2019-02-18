Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-5:32 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police with a pursuit on Interstate 75 north at mile marker 92.

SUNDAY

-9:44 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Medics responded to 1681 N. Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-7:24 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 3434 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report two known people threw bricks at the caller’s windshield.

SATURDAY

-1:56 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 1699 State Route 29 in Clinton Township on the report of the theft of firearms.

-11:33 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of McCloskey School Road in Orange Township on the report a possibly abandoned black jeep was sitting in between the fence lines.

FRIDAY

-4:48 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to Walmart on Michigan Street in Sidney on the report a woman scratched the caller’s truck.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 10 W. Park St. in McLean Township on the report people tried to kick the door in.

SUNDAY

-5:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to the Casey’s General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a gas pump.

SATURDAY

-11:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township on the report a neighbor’s car was egged.

-2:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to the American Legion Hall on North Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a crash.

FRIDAY

-8:10 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Casey’s General Store West Pike Street in Jackson Township on a report a stolen credit card may have been used at the store.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:10 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 8000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

SUNDAY

-9:26 pm.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to Fair Road at Kuther Road on the report a vehicle was on its side in a ditch.

-8:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to Fort Recovery Road at Miller Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

-7:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18300 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-6:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-5:57 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash, with possible electric lines down.

-5:24 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to a medical call in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

-2:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County on a medical call.

-11:43 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-12:10 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and Wapakoneta Fire responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-10:32 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-9:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-4:58 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12300 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-12:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14300 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-9:07 a.m.: medical. Lockington Fire and Houston Rescue, Deputies and Sidney Medics responded to the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.

-7:36 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8400 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:09 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the unit block of Dixie Highway.

-3:22 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-6:18 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:36 p.m.: vehicle fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to 3225 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report of a vehicle fire.

-5:05 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.

-3:34 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.

A pickup truck lost control while passing another vehicle on the 9000 block of County Road 25A around 5:57 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. The pickup truck left the road, went up a hill striking a tree then continued down the hill striking a pole and snapping it at its base and causing power lines to fall to the ground. DP&L was called to the scene. The driver and passenger were not injured. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is handling the accident. Freezing rain is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. Freezing rain is making area roads very slick. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/02/web1_SDN021819IceCrash-1.jpg A pickup truck lost control while passing another vehicle on the 9000 block of County Road 25A around 5:57 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. The pickup truck left the road, went up a hill striking a tree then continued down the hill striking a pole and snapping it at its base and causing power lines to fall to the ground. DP&L was called to the scene. The driver and passenger were not injured. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is handling the accident. Freezing rain is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. Freezing rain is making area roads very slick.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

