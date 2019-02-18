Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-5:32 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted Sidney Police with a pursuit on Interstate 75 north at mile marker 92.
SUNDAY
-9:44 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies and Sidney Medics responded to 1681 N. Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a crash with injuries.
-7:24 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 3434 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report two known people threw bricks at the caller’s windshield.
SATURDAY
-1:56 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 1699 State Route 29 in Clinton Township on the report of the theft of firearms.
-11:33 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of McCloskey School Road in Orange Township on the report a possibly abandoned black jeep was sitting in between the fence lines.
FRIDAY
-4:48 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to Walmart on Michigan Street in Sidney on the report a woman scratched the caller’s truck.
Village log
MONDAY
-11:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 10 W. Park St. in McLean Township on the report people tried to kick the door in.
SUNDAY
-5:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to the Casey’s General Store on South Main Street in McLean Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a gas pump.
SATURDAY
-11:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township on the report a neighbor’s car was egged.
-2:09 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to the American Legion Hall on North Main Street in McLean Township on the report of a crash.
FRIDAY
-8:10 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to Casey’s General Store West Pike Street in Jackson Township on a report a stolen credit card may have been used at the store.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-6:10 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 8000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
SUNDAY
-9:26 pm.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to Fair Road at Kuther Road on the report a vehicle was on its side in a ditch.
-8:31 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to Fort Recovery Road at Miller Road in Cynthian Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
-7:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18300 block of Johnston Road in Perry Township.
-6:45 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Township Fire and Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.
-5:57 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash, with possible electric lines down.
-5:24 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to a medical call in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.
-2:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County on a medical call.
-11:43 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.
-12:10 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and Wapakoneta Fire responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.
SATURDAY
-10:32 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10700 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.
-9:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6600 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.
-4:58 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12300 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.
-12:45 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14300 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.
-9:07 a.m.: medical. Lockington Fire and Houston Rescue, Deputies and Sidney Medics responded to the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Washington Township.
-7:36 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 8400 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.
-7:09 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the unit block of Dixie Highway.
-3:22 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.
FRIDAY
-6:18 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.
-5:36 p.m.: vehicle fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to 3225 Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township on the report of a vehicle fire.
-5:05 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 8300 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.
-3:34 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 3700 block of Beulah Drive in Turtle Creek Township.
