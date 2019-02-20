Police log

TUESDAY

-10:48 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a report of the theft of two keys and a harassment report at 2314 Collins Ave.

-8:45 p.m.: probation violation. Karen S. Mills, 38, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 45, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-11:49 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported at 621 Fourth Ave.

FRIDAY

-8:30 p.m.: warrant. Derrick N. Scheer, 31, 2651 W. Millcreek Road, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Duane Muller, 72, 200 E. Parkwood St., was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:44 p.m.

Muller was traveling northbound on Broadway Avenue and when attempting to turn left onto Lunar Street, his vehicle slid into the rear of a legally parked vehicle in front of 448 Lunar St.

The other vehicle is owned by Leslie Lolley, 1163 Apple Blossom Lane.

• Darlene Moorman, 71, 1148 Hanilton Ave., was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:03 a.m.

Moorman was backing from a parking spot in the 100 block of South Main Avenue when she failed to see and backed into the northbound vehicle on Main Avenue that was driven by Sean D. Rank, 34, 2510 Bulle Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:57 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire.

-9:24 a.m.: shed fire. Crews were dispatched on the report of a shed fire.

-6:55 a.m. to 8:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

