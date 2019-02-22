Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 111 Highland Drive in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of firearms.

-11:42 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 3030 State Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report someone was staying in a foreclosed house.

-10:41 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 2500 N. Kuther Road in Clinton Township.

-7:19 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies and Anna Police assisted OSP at Sav-A-Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-7:14 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 12499 Kirkwood Road in Orange Township on the report of vandalism to a vehicle.

-12:55 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint that someone tried to get into Quality Steel on Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-6:12 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to The Way International on East Shelby Road in Van Buren Township on the report of a trespassing.

-3:39 p.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 405 Millette Ave. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a past burglary and missing credit cards.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:05 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to 18403 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report of a chimney fire.

-12:58 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-8:48 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in McLean Township.

-2:31 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-1:11 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

THURSDAY

-11:57 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Police and Deputies responded to the 14500 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-9:02 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 200 block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

-7:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-6:39 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 8500 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.