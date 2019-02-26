7 arrested for drug offenses

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon has released the names and charges against seven individuals arrested on Friday on numerous drug charges.

The Grand Lake Task Force and local officers went out Friday afternoon with grand jury Indictments in hand and began the process of making the arrests.

The arrests are a result of a lengthy investigation by undercover officers with the Grand lake Task Force. Agencies involved in the cases and arrests are the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, The Grand Lake Task Force and Task Force Members, the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office, Wapakoneta Police, St. Marys Police, Cridersville Police and New Bremen Police.

“I am happy with the amount of arrest and the hard work of the law enforcement officers involved. There may be more arrests coming. The cases are still under investigation so there will be no further comment at this time,” said Solomon.

Those arrested are:

• Wayne L Storer, St. Marys, one count trafficking methamphetamines, one count trafficking Fentanyl and one count possession of Methamphetamines

• Dustin L Gross, Celina, one count trafficking Fentanyl

• Trevor T Poppe, St. Marys, two counts trafficking Alprazolam, one count trafficking Methamphetamines/Fentanyl and one count trafficking (offer) Oxycodone

• Dustin A Pahanish, Wapakoneta, one count trafficking Methamphetamines and one count trafficking Methamphetamines (Offer)

• Nathan L Carder, Wapakoneta, one count possession of Methamphetamines

• Bryan L Wessel, Cridersville, one count tampering and one count possession of Hydrocodone

• Tyler D Smith, Cridersville, one count possession of cocaine