Crashes

Sidney Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday at 6:32 p.m.

Jess Brown, 39, 2355 Collins Drive, Apt K, was stopped facing the west at a stop sign on West Parkwood Street at Wapakoneta Avenue and when he attempted to proceed across Wapakoneta Avenue his vehicle struck the rear driver’s side door of the southbound vehicle on Wapakoneta Avenue that was driven by Tomohito Inoue, 36, 550 Foxcross Drive.

Police were unable to determine who was at fault. Measurements were taken at the time of the crash, and it remains under investigation.

Inoue was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Brittney Edwards, 24, 729 Arrowhead Drive, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:52 p.m.

Edwards was traveling westbound on West Russell Road when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was attempting to turn left onto Sixth Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Randy Clemons, 59, of Anna.

• Kelly M. Aufderhaar, 43, 9499 County Road 25A, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:47 a.m.

Aufderhaar was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road when she struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was attempting to turn left onto Michigan Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Eugene Hoelscher, 69, of Anna.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:27 a.m.

Wayne F. Brockman, 90, 602 Gronlund Place, was traveling westbound on state Route 47 approaching the Interstate 75 southbound exit ramp when he told police he had a green light and as he was going through the intersection a southbound vehicle on the southbound I-75 exit ramp struck his vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, Heather N. Stewart, 33, of Botkins, told police she was at the stop light on the exit ramp and when the light turned green she proceeded through the intersection Brockman struck her vehicle as he ran the red light.

Because police could not determine who was at fault, no citation was issued.

Both drivers and Stewart’s passenger, William Stewart, 1, of Botkins, were all transported by Sidney Rescue to Wilson Health.

• Douglas Wright, 18, 700 Campbell Road, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 1:50 p.m.

Wright was traveling eastbound on Lynn Street when he told police he slid through the stop sign at the intersection of South Highland Avenue and when attempting to turn right he struck a northbound vehicle on Highland Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Dannie W Puckett, 67, of Pemberton.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:46 a.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-8:38 a.m. to 1:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-6:18 p.m.: fire investigation. Firefighters conducted a fire investigation with Port Jefferson Fire at 3225 Leatherwood Creek Road.

-4:38 p.m.: grass fire. Firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire.

-4:34 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid to Port Jefferson Fire on the report of a structure fire.

-7:58 a.m. to 2:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

