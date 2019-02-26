Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-11:39 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Dorothy Love on Cisco Road in Clinton Township.
-10:55 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 2999 Lisa Drive in Clinton Township.
-10:01 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 10270 Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of the theft of jewelry.
-9:26 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a medicare scam complaint at 19030 Ketner Road in Dinsmore Township.
MONDAY
-3:23 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to Johnston Slagle Road at Pence Road in Perry Township on the report of a tree down.
-3:06 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a medicare scam complaint at 12870 Ailes Road in Jackson Township.
Village log
TUESDAY
-2:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to Jackson Center School on South Linden Street on the report of a crash.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-12:27 p.m.: fire. Anna, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments and Deputies responded to a report of smoke coming from a grey house in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.
-10:45 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Sidney Rescues and Deputies responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.
-10:39 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Sidney Rescues responded to the 17500 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.
-2:29 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.
-1:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County on a medical call.
-12:09 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 10500 block of Schnek Road in Washington Township.
MONDAY
-8:22. p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.
-4:31 p.m.: fire. Perry Port Salem Rescue, and Port Jefferson, Sidney, Fletcher and Rosewood Fire Departments and Deputies dispatched to 3225 Heatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.
