Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:39 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Dorothy Love on Cisco Road in Clinton Township.

-10:55 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at 2999 Lisa Drive in Clinton Township.

-10:01 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 10270 Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of the theft of jewelry.

-9:26 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a medicare scam complaint at 19030 Ketner Road in Dinsmore Township.

MONDAY

-3:23 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to Johnston Slagle Road at Pence Road in Perry Township on the report of a tree down.

-3:06 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a medicare scam complaint at 12870 Ailes Road in Jackson Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-2:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to Jackson Center School on South Linden Street on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:27 p.m.: fire. Anna, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments and Deputies responded to a report of smoke coming from a grey house in the 2000 block of South Vandemark Road in Clinton Township.

-10:45 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Sidney Rescues and Deputies responded to the 5500 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-10:39 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Sidney Rescues responded to the 17500 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-2:29 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-1:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to Auglaize County on a medical call.

-12:09 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire responded to the 10500 block of Schnek Road in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-8:22. p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-4:31 p.m.: fire. Perry Port Salem Rescue, and Port Jefferson, Sidney, Fletcher and Rosewood Fire Departments and Deputies dispatched to 3225 Heatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.