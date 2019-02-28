Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:31 p.m.: warrant. Ronnie Joe Scholl, 39, 916 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on an active felony warrant out of Miami County.

-3:08 p.m.: found property. An ID card was found and turned into the police department. Police attempted contact but were unable to reach the ID card owner.

-1:07 p.m.: found property. A black purse, wallet, clothes, shoes and makeup were found at 220 Grove St. and was turned into the police department.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:29 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-12:41 a.m. to 1:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:23 to 10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four medical calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

